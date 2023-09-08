Traer North Tama handed Ackley AGWSR a tough 34-18 loss for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Traer North Tama and Ackley AGWSR fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

Traer North Tama roared to a 34-18 bulge over Ackley AGWSR as the fourth quarter began.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Ackley AGWSR and Traer North Tama squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Ackley AGWSR High School.

