 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Absolutely nothing: Williamsburg drops a goose egg on Eddyville EBF 42-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Williamsburg followed in overpowering Eddyville EBF 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

The Raiders took charge in front of the Rockets 35-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders' offense stomped on to a 42-0 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the third and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News