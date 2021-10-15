Absolutely nothing: Williamsburg drops a goose egg on Eddyville EBF 42-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Williamsburg followed in overpowering Eddyville EBF 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
The Raiders took charge in front of the Rockets 35-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Raiders' offense stomped on to a 42-0 lead over the Rockets at halftime.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the third and fourth quarters.
