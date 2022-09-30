 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Absolutely nothing: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar drops a goose egg on Greene North Butler 68-0

No worries, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 68-0 shutout of Greene North Butler in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Last season, Greene North Butler and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off on October 1, 2021 at Greene North Butler High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Greene North Butler squared off with Conrad BCLUW in a football game . For more, click here.

