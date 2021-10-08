 Skip to main content
Absolutely nothing: New Hampton drops a goose egg on Forest City 34-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped New Hampton blank Forest City 34-0 at Forest City High on October 8 in Iowa football action.

The Chickasaws drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over the Indians after the first quarter.

The Chickasaws fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.

The third quarter gave the Chickasaws a 22-0 lead over the Indians.

