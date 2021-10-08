Absolutely nothing: Eagle Grove drops a goose egg on Belmond-Klemme 38-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Eagle Grove on Friday as it blanked Belmond-Klemme 38-0 at Eagle Grove High on October 8 in Iowa football action.

The Eagles opened with a 16-0 advantage over the Broncos through the first quarter.

Eagle Grove's offense jumped on top to a 30-0 lead over Belmond-Klemme at halftime.

The Eagles' might showed as they carried a 38-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense dominated a scoreless final quarter, helping Eagle Grove finish off Belmond-Klemme.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.