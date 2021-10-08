 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Absolutely nothing: Eagle Grove drops a goose egg on Belmond-Klemme 38-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Eagle Grove on Friday as it blanked Belmond-Klemme 38-0 at Eagle Grove High on October 8 in Iowa football action.

The Eagles opened with a 16-0 advantage over the Broncos through the first quarter.

Eagle Grove's offense jumped on top to a 30-0 lead over Belmond-Klemme at halftime.

The Eagles' might showed as they carried a 38-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense dominated a scoreless final quarter, helping Eagle Grove finish off Belmond-Klemme.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News