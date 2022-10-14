Absolutely nothing: Aplington-Parkersburg drops a goose egg on Le Grand East Marshall 50-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Aplington-Parkersburg bottled Le Grand East Marshall 50-0 at Aplington-Parkersburg High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Aplington-Parkersburg a 28-0 lead over Le Grand East Marshall.

The Falcons fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Aplington-Parkersburg struck to a 44-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the Mustangs 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.