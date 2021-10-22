 Skip to main content
Abracadabra: Inwood West Lyon vanquishes Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42-8

Yes, Inwood West Lyon looked superb in beating Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, but no autographs please after its 42-8 victory on October 22 in Iowa football action.

Recently on October 8 , Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared up on Osage in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 28-0 lead over the Cardinals.

Inwood West Lyon's offense thundered to a 35-0 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at halftime.

Inwood West Lyon's supremacy showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

