{{featured_button_text}}
prep-logo-grundy center.jpg

MONONA -- Grundy Center stormed into the Class A state football semifinals Friday night with a 35-20 victory over previously unbeaten and third-ranked MFL Mar-Mac.

Quarterback Logan Knaack threw for three touchdowns and had a key interception on defense as the fifth-ranked Spartans (10-1) ended the most successful season in Bulldogs history.

Two of Knaack's TD passes went to Nick Ascher and covered 21 and 7 yards while Zach Opheim also scored twice -- on an 18-yard touchdown reception and on a 23-yard run.

Gabe McGeough led MFL Mar-Mac (10-1) with 106 yards rushing.

Grundy Center, making its first playoff appearance since 2015, is headed to the UNI-Dome and the semifinals for the first time since 1988 when the Spartans won the Class 1A state championship.

ST. ANSGAR 36 EARLHAM 0: Jack Sievert and Ryan Cole accounted for all but one of their team’s 36 points as second-ranked St. Ansgar shut out Earlham to advance to the Class A semifinals.

Sievert, a senior, gained 182 yards on 28 carries with scoring runs of 50, 32 and three yards. Cole, a junior, had a pair of TDs on runs of 20 and 21 and ended the night with 81 total yards.

The Saints (11-0) totaled 328 offensive yards while the defense held Earlham to only 87.

8-player

TURKEY VALLEY 64, HLV 14 — Dylan Elsbernd ran for three touchdowns as second-ranked Turkey Valley earned its first trip to the 8-player state semifinals.

The Trojans (11-0) led 26-0 at halftime.

Elsbernd scored on runs of 1, 9 and 30 yards while Turkey Valley got a defense touchdown on a 43-yard interception return by Eli Nymeyer.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments