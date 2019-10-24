CLASS 4A
District 3
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Cedar Falls;4;0;8;0;0.6971
C.R. Prairie;4;0;6;2;0.6186
Dub. Senior;2;2;5;3;0.5664
C.R. Jefferson;1;3;3;5;0.4826
Dub. Hempstead;1;3;3;5;0.4759
Wat. West;0;4;3;5;0.4680
CLASS 3A
District 3
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Independence;4;0;8;0;0.6389
Decorah;3;1;4;4;0.5467
West Delaware;2;2;4;4;0.4853
Wat. East;2;2;3;5;0.4541
Waverly-SR;1;3;2;6;0.4265
Charles City;0;4;2;6;0.3956
CLASS 2A
District 3
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Clear Lake;4;0;8;0;0.6630
Ia. Falls-Alden;3;1;6;2;0.6020
New Hampton;2;2;4;4;0.5135
Crestwood;2;2;4;4;0.5118
Forest City;1;3;2;6;0.4252
H-D-CAL;0;4;1;7;0.3931
District 4
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Waukon;4;0;8;0;0.6958
Columbus;3;1;7;1;0.6426
Monticello;2;2;6;2;0.6007
N. Fay. Vall.;2;2;4;4;0.5008
Anamosa;1;3;1;7;0.4226
Oelwein;0;4;2;6;0.4315
District 7
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Benton;3;1;7;1;0.5970
W. Marshall;3;1;5;3;0.5598
Nevada;3;1;6;2;0.5556
Union;2;2;2;6;0.4215
Vint.-Shells.;1;3;3;7;0.4560
Rol.-Story;0;4;1;7;0.3632
CLASS 1A
District 3
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Osage;4;0;4;4;0.5419
Apl.-Park. ;3;1;5;3;0.5615
Denver;3;1;4;4;0.5116
Lake Mills;1;3;4;4;0.4689
Sumner-Fred. ;1;3;2;6;0.4199
N. But./Clarks.;0;4;1;7;0.3596
District 6
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Dike-NH;4;0;8;0;0.6815
I.C. Regina;4;0;7;1;0.6694
North Linn;2;2;6;2;0.5816
S. Hardin;2;2;5;3;0.5538
Jesup;0;4;2;6;0.4342
E. Marshall;0;4;1;7;0.4068
CLASS A
District 4
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
St. Ansgar;5;0;8;0;0.6437
South Winn. ;4;1;6;2;0.5685
Postville;3;2;3;5;0.4545
Cent. Springs;2;3;3;5;0.4076
Newman;2;3;2;6;0.4039
Nashua-Plain. ;1;4;1;7;0.3405
Starmont;1;5;1;7;0.3432
District 7
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
North Tama;5;0;8;0;0.6443
Grundy Ctr.;4;1;7;1;0.6239
Wapsie Vall.;3;2;5;3;0.5264
Hudson;3;2;3;5;0.4730
E. Buchanan;2;3;4;4;0.4736
BCLUW;1;4;1;7;0.3416
GMG;0;6;0;8;0.2878
8-PLAYER
District 2
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Don Bosco;6;0;8;0;0.6959
N’wood-Ken. ;5;1;6;2;0.6006
Rockford;4;2;6;2;0.5837
Janesville;3;3;5;3;0.5430
Tripoli;3;3;4;4;0.5260
Riceville;2;4;4;4;0.4951
Dunkerton;1;5;1;7;0.4144
North Iowa;0;6;1;7;0.3928
District 3
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Turkey Vall.;6;0;8;0;0.6974
Easton Vall.;5;1;7;1;0.6301
Midland;4;2;6;2;0.5880
Springville;3;3;6;3;0.5667
Central City;3;3;4;4;0.5059
Kee High;2;4;2;6;0.4336
W. Central;1;5;1;7;0.3856
Cent. Elk.;0;6;0;8;0.3449
District 5
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Glad.-Rein. ;6;0;6;2;0.5964
AGWSR;5;1;6;2;0.5664
Collins-Max.;4;2;5;4;0.4975
Baxter;3;3;4;5;0.4776
Colo-NESCO;3;3;3;6;0.4382
Meskwaki;2;4;3;5;0.4198
Melch.-Dallas;1;5;2;6;0.3765
Twin Cedars;0;6;1;8;0.3199
