Clip art football

CLASS 4A

District 3

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Cedar Falls;4;0;8;0;0.6971

C.R. Prairie;4;0;6;2;0.6186

Dub. Senior;2;2;5;3;0.5664

C.R. Jefferson;1;3;3;5;0.4826

Dub. Hempstead;1;3;3;5;0.4759

Wat. West;0;4;3;5;0.4680

CLASS 3A

District 3

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Independence;4;0;8;0;0.6389

Decorah;3;1;4;4;0.5467

West Delaware;2;2;4;4;0.4853

Wat. East;2;2;3;5;0.4541

Waverly-SR;1;3;2;6;0.4265

Charles City;0;4;2;6;0.3956

CLASS 2A

District 3

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Clear Lake;4;0;8;0;0.6630

Ia. Falls-Alden;3;1;6;2;0.6020

New Hampton;2;2;4;4;0.5135

Crestwood;2;2;4;4;0.5118

Forest City;1;3;2;6;0.4252

H-D-CAL;0;4;1;7;0.3931

District 4

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Waukon;4;0;8;0;0.6958

Columbus;3;1;7;1;0.6426

Monticello;2;2;6;2;0.6007

N. Fay. Vall.;2;2;4;4;0.5008

Anamosa;1;3;1;7;0.4226

Oelwein;0;4;2;6;0.4315

District 7

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Benton;3;1;7;1;0.5970

W. Marshall;3;1;5;3;0.5598

Nevada;3;1;6;2;0.5556

Union;2;2;2;6;0.4215

Vint.-Shells.;1;3;3;7;0.4560

Rol.-Story;0;4;1;7;0.3632

CLASS 1A

District 3

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Osage;4;0;4;4;0.5419

Apl.-Park. ;3;1;5;3;0.5615

Denver;3;1;4;4;0.5116

Lake Mills;1;3;4;4;0.4689

Sumner-Fred. ;1;3;2;6;0.4199

N. But./Clarks.;0;4;1;7;0.3596

District 6

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Dike-NH;4;0;8;0;0.6815

I.C. Regina;4;0;7;1;0.6694

North Linn;2;2;6;2;0.5816

S. Hardin;2;2;5;3;0.5538

Jesup;0;4;2;6;0.4342

E. Marshall;0;4;1;7;0.4068

CLASS A

District 4

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

St. Ansgar;5;0;8;0;0.6437

South Winn. ;4;1;6;2;0.5685

Postville;3;2;3;5;0.4545

Cent. Springs;2;3;3;5;0.4076

Newman;2;3;2;6;0.4039

Nashua-Plain. ;1;4;1;7;0.3405

Starmont;1;5;1;7;0.3432

District 7

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

North Tama;5;0;8;0;0.6443

Grundy Ctr.;4;1;7;1;0.6239

Wapsie Vall.;3;2;5;3;0.5264

Hudson;3;2;3;5;0.4730

E. Buchanan;2;3;4;4;0.4736

BCLUW;1;4;1;7;0.3416

GMG;0;6;0;8;0.2878

8-PLAYER

District 2

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Don Bosco;6;0;8;0;0.6959

N’wood-Ken. ;5;1;6;2;0.6006

Rockford;4;2;6;2;0.5837

Janesville;3;3;5;3;0.5430

Tripoli;3;3;4;4;0.5260

Riceville;2;4;4;4;0.4951

Dunkerton;1;5;1;7;0.4144

North Iowa;0;6;1;7;0.3928

District 3

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Turkey Vall.;6;0;8;0;0.6974

Easton Vall.;5;1;7;1;0.6301

Midland;4;2;6;2;0.5880

Springville;3;3;6;3;0.5667

Central City;3;3;4;4;0.5059

Kee High;2;4;2;6;0.4336

W. Central;1;5;1;7;0.3856

Cent. Elk.;0;6;0;8;0.3449

District 5

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Glad.-Rein. ;6;0;6;2;0.5964

AGWSR;5;1;6;2;0.5664

Collins-Max.;4;2;5;4;0.4975

Baxter;3;3;4;5;0.4776

Colo-NESCO;3;3;3;6;0.4382

Meskwaki;2;4;3;5;0.4198

Melch.-Dallas;1;5;2;6;0.3765

Twin Cedars;0;6;1;8;0.3199

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments