GAMES FRIDAY

CLASS 4A

District 5

Cedar Falls (1-0) at Iowa City High (0-1) (ND)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0) at Pleasant Valley (0-1) (ND)

Davenport North (1-0) at Dubuque Senior (0-1) (ND)

Muscatine (0-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1) (ND)

Waterloo West (1-0) at Mason City (0-1) (ND)

CLASS 3A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0) at Decorah (0-1) (ND)

Charles City (0-1) at New Hampton (0-1) (ND)

Clear Lake (1-0) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0) (ND)

Independence (1-0) at South Tama (0-1) 7 (ND)

Iowa City Liberty (1-0) at Waterloo East (0-1) (ND)

Marion (0-1) at West Delaware (0-1) (ND)

CLASS 2A

District 3

Algona (1-0) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (0-1) (ND)

South Hardin (1-0) at Iowa Falls-Alden (0-1) (ND)

Spirit Lake (1-0) at Forest City (0-1) (ND)

District 4

Anamosa (0-1) at Iowa City Regina (0-1) (ND)

Dyersville Beckman (1-0) at Monticello (1-0) (ND)

North Fayette Valley (0-1) at Union Community (0-1) (ND)

Oelwein (0-1) at Jesup (1-0) (ND)

Waterloo Columbus (1-0) at Hudson (0-1) (ND)

District 7

Benton Community (1-0) at Cascade (0-1) (ND)

Greene County (1-0) at Nevada (0-1) (ND)

Roland-Story (1-0) at Gilbert (0-1) (ND)

Tipton (1-0) at Vinton-Shellsburg (1-0) (ND)

West Marshall (0-1) at PCM (1-0) (ND)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Dike-New Hartford (1-0) at Aplington Parkersburg (1-0) (ND)

North Butler (1-0) at Central Springs (0-1) (ND)

Saint Ansgar (1-0) at Osage (0-1) (ND)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-0) at South Winneshiek (0-1) (ND)

Wapsie Valley (1-0) at Denver (0-1) (ND)

West Fork (0-1) at Lake Mills (1-0) (ND)

District 6

East Marshall (0-1) at BCLUW (0-1) (ND)

North Linn (1-0) at Maquoketa Valley (0-1) (ND)

CLASS A

District 4

Algona Garrigan (0-1) at Mason City Newman (0-1) (ND)

Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0) at Starmont (0-1) (ND)

MFL MarMac (1-0) at Postville (0-1) (ND)

Nashua-Plainfield (0-1) at Belmond-Klemme (1-0) (ND)

District 7

Columbus Community (0-2) at GMG (0-1) (ND)

East Buchanan (1-0) at Clayton Ridge (0-1) (ND)

East Marshall (0-1) at BCLUW (0-1) (ND)

North Tama (1-0) at Lisbon (0-1) (ND)

South Hamilton (0-1) at Grundy Center (1-0) (ND)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Baxter (1-1) at Don Bosco (1-0) (ND)

Dunkerton (0-1) at Midland (1-0)

Harris-Lake Park (1-0) at Northwood-Kensett (1-0)

Janesville (1-0) at Easton Valley (1-0)

Riceville (1-0) at Central Elkader (0-1)

Rockford (1-0) at Kee High (0-1)

Tripoli (0-1) at Central City (1-0)

District 3

Colo-NESCO (0-2) at Springville (2-0 (ND)

Dunkerton (0-1) at Midland (1-0)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-1) at Turkey Valley (1-0) (ND)

Janesville (1-0) at Easton Valley (1-0)

Meskwaki Settlement (0-1) at West Central (0-1) (ND)

Riceville (1-0) at Central Elkader (0-1)

Rockford (1-0) at Kee High (0-1)

Tripoli (0-1) at Central City (1-0)

District 5

AGWSR (0-1) at West Bend-Mallard (0-2) (ND)

Baxter (1-1) at Don Bosco (1-0) (ND)

Colo-NESCO (0-2) at Springville (2-0 (ND)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-1) at Turkey Valley (1-0) (ND)

Melcher-Dallas (1-0) at Lenox (2-0) (ND)

Meskwaki Settlement (0-1) at West Central (0-1) (ND)

Murray (0-1) at Collins-Maxwell (0-2) (ND)

Twin Cedars (0-2) at Seymour-Moulton-Udell (0-2) (ND)

