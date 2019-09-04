GAMES FRIDAY
CLASS 4A
District 5
Cedar Falls (1-0) at Iowa City High (0-1) (ND)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0) at Pleasant Valley (0-1) (ND)
Davenport North (1-0) at Dubuque Senior (0-1) (ND)
Muscatine (0-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1) (ND)
Waterloo West (1-0) at Mason City (0-1) (ND)
CLASS 3A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0) at Decorah (0-1) (ND)
Charles City (0-1) at New Hampton (0-1) (ND)
Clear Lake (1-0) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0) (ND)
Independence (1-0) at South Tama (0-1) 7 (ND)
Iowa City Liberty (1-0) at Waterloo East (0-1) (ND)
Marion (0-1) at West Delaware (0-1) (ND)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Algona (1-0) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (0-1) (ND)
South Hardin (1-0) at Iowa Falls-Alden (0-1) (ND)
Spirit Lake (1-0) at Forest City (0-1) (ND)
Waukon (1-0) at Crestwood (1-0) (ND)
District 4
Anamosa (0-1) at Iowa City Regina (0-1) (ND)
Dyersville Beckman (1-0) at Monticello (1-0) (ND)
North Fayette Valley (0-1) at Union Community (0-1) (ND)
Oelwein (0-1) at Jesup (1-0) (ND)
Waterloo Columbus (1-0) at Hudson (0-1) (ND)
District 7
Benton Community (1-0) at Cascade (0-1) (ND)
Greene County (1-0) at Nevada (0-1) (ND)
Roland-Story (1-0) at Gilbert (0-1) (ND)
Tipton (1-0) at Vinton-Shellsburg (1-0) (ND)
West Marshall (0-1) at PCM (1-0) (ND)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Dike-New Hartford (1-0) at Aplington Parkersburg (1-0) (ND)
North Butler (1-0) at Central Springs (0-1) (ND)
Saint Ansgar (1-0) at Osage (0-1) (ND)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-0) at South Winneshiek (0-1) (ND)
Wapsie Valley (1-0) at Denver (0-1) (ND)
West Fork (0-1) at Lake Mills (1-0) (ND)
District 6
East Marshall (0-1) at BCLUW (0-1) (ND)
North Linn (1-0) at Maquoketa Valley (0-1) (ND)
CLASS A
District 4
Algona Garrigan (0-1) at Mason City Newman (0-1) (ND)
Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0) at Starmont (0-1) (ND)
MFL MarMac (1-0) at Postville (0-1) (ND)
Nashua-Plainfield (0-1) at Belmond-Klemme (1-0) (ND)
District 7
Columbus Community (0-2) at GMG (0-1) (ND)
East Buchanan (1-0) at Clayton Ridge (0-1) (ND)
North Tama (1-0) at Lisbon (0-1) (ND)
South Hamilton (0-1) at Grundy Center (1-0) (ND)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Baxter (1-1) at Don Bosco (1-0) (ND)
Harris-Lake Park (1-0) at Northwood-Kensett (1-0)
Tripoli (0-1) at Central City (1-0)
District 3
Colo-NESCO (0-2) at Springville (2-0 (ND)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-1) at Turkey Valley (1-0) (ND)
Meskwaki Settlement (0-1) at West Central (0-1) (ND)
District 5
AGWSR (0-1) at West Bend-Mallard (0-2) (ND)
Melcher-Dallas (1-0) at Lenox (2-0) (ND)
Murray (0-1) at Collins-Maxwell (0-2) (ND)
Twin Cedars (0-2) at Seymour-Moulton-Udell (0-2) (ND)
