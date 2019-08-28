GAMES FRIDAY
METRO
Ames at Cedar Falls (ND)
East at West (ND)
Iowa Falls-Alden at Columbus (ND)
CLASS 4A
District 5
Ames at Cedar Falls (ND)
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (ND)
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Prairie (ND)
Davenport North at Dubuque Hempstead (ND)
Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar (ND)
Waterloo East at Waterloo West (ND)
CLASS 3A
District 3
Crestwood at Charles City (ND)
Decorah at Waukon (ND)
Oelwein at Independence (ND)
Waterloo East at Waterloo West (ND)
Waverly-Shell Rock at North Fayette Valley (ND)
West Delaware at Dubuque Wahlert (ND)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Crestwood at Charles City (ND)
Forest City at Estherville Lincoln Central (ND)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Southeast Valley (ND)
Iowa Falls-Alden at Waterloo Columbus (ND)
New Hampton at Aplington-Parkersburg (ND)
Osage at Clear Lake (ND)
District 4
Cascade at Monticello (ND)
Decorah at Waukon (ND)
Iowa Falls-Alden at Waterloo Columbus (ND)
Maquoketa at Anamosa (ND)
Oelwein at Independence (ND)
Waverly-Shell Rock at North Fayette Valley (ND)
District 7
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Roland-Story (ND)
Nevada at North Polk (ND)
South Tama at Benton Community (ND)
Union Community at Dyersville Beckman (ND)
Vinton-Shellsburg at Alburnett (ND)
Williamsburg at West Marshall (ND)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Denver at Dike-New Hartford (ND)
Mason City Newman at Lake Mills (ND)
Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler (ND)
New Hampton at Aplington Parkersburg (ND)
Osage at Clear Lake (ND)
Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg (ND)
You have free articles remaining.
District 6
Denver at Dike-New Hartford (ND)
East Marshall at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (ND)
Iowa City Regina at Cedar Rapids Xavier (ND)
Jesup at Hudson (ND)
South Hamilton at South Hardin (ND)
Starmont at North Linn (ND)
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs at North Union (ND)
Mason City Newman at Lake Mills (ND)
Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler (ND)
Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg (ND)
South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac (ND)
Starmont at North Linn (ND)
West Fork at Saint Ansgar (ND)
District 7
Clayton Ridge at Wapsie Valley (ND)
Colfax-Mingo at BCLUW (ND)
Grundy Center at Belle Plaine (ND)
Jesup at Hudson (ND)
Maquoketa Valley at East Buchanan (ND)
North Mahaska at North Tama (ND)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Central Elkader at Janesville (ND)
Don Bosco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (ND)
Easton Valley at Dunkerton (ND)
Kee High at Riceville (ND)
North Iowa (0-1) at Harris-Lake Park (ND)
Northwood-Kensett at Siouxland Christian (ND)
Springville at Tripoli (ND)
West Central at Rockford (ND)
District 3
Central City at Colo-NESCO (0-1) (ND)
Central Elkader at Janesville (ND)
Easton Valley at Dunkerton (ND)
Kee High at Riceville (ND)
Midland at Lone Tree (ND)
Springville (1-0) at Tripoli (ND)
Turkey Valley at AGWSR (ND)
West Central at Rockford (ND)
District 5
Central City at Colo-NESCO (ND)
Collins-Maxwell (0-1) at Newell-Fonda (ND)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Baxter (1-0) (ND)
Don Bosco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (ND)
English Valleys (1-0) at Meskwaki Settlement (ND)
Seymour-Moulton-Udell (0-1) at Melcher-Dallas (ND)
Turkey Valley at AGWSR (ND)
Twin Cedars at Moravia (ND)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.