Games Friday

METRO

CLASS 4A

District 5

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (2-2) at Waterloo West (3-1)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-2) at Dubuque Senior (3-1)

Dubuque Hempstead (2-2) at Cedar Falls (4-0)

CLASS 3A

District 3

Independence (4-0) at West Delaware (2-2)

Waterloo East (1-3) at Charles City (2-2)

Waverly-Shell Rock (1-3) at Decorah (1-3)

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake (4-0) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-3)

Forest City (1-3) at New Hampton (2-2)

Iowa Falls-Alden (3-1) at Crestwood (2-2)

District 4

North Fayette Valley (2-2) at Anamosa (0-4)

Oelwein (2-2) at Waterloo Columbus (4-0)

Waukon (4-0) at Monticello (4-0)

District 7

Nevada (3-1) at Vinton-Shellsburg (2-2)

Roland-Story (1-3) at West Marshall (2-2)

Union Community (0-4) at Benton Community (4-0)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg (2-2) at North Butler (1-3)

Lake Mills (3-1) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-3)

Osage (0-4) at Denver (1-3)

District 6

Iowa City Regina (3-1) at East Marshall (1-3)

North Linn (4-0) at Dike-New Hartford (4-0)

South Hardin (3-1) at Jesup (2-2)

CLASS A

District 4

Central Springs (1-0, 2-2) at Postville (0-2, 0-4)

St. Ansgar (2-0, 4-0) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-1, 0-4)

Starmont (0-2, 0-4) at Mason City Newman (1-1, 1-3)

Wapsie Valley (3-1) at South Winneshiek (3-1) (ND)

District 7

East Buchanan (0-1, 2-2) at North Tama (2-0, 4-0)

GMG (0-2. 0-4) at Grundy Center (2-0, 4-0)

Hudson (1-1, 1-3) at BCLUW (0-1, 0-4)

Wapsie Valley (3-1) at South Winneshiek (3-1) (ND)

8-PLAYER

District 2

North Iowa (0-2, 1-3) at Dunkerton (0-2, 0-4)

Riceville (0-2, 2-2) at Northwood-Kensett (2-0, 3-1)

Rockford (1-1, 3-1) at Janesville (1-1, 3-1)

Tripoli (2-0, 3-1) at Don Bosco (2-0, 4-0)

District 3

Central City (2-0, 3-1) at Turkey Valley (2-0, 4-0)

Central Elkader (0-2, 0-4) at Midland (0-2, 2-2)

Springville (1-1, 4-1) at Easton Valley (2-0, 4-0)

West Central (1-1, 1-3)at Kee High (0-2, 0-4)

District 5

Colo-NESCO (1-1, 1-4) at Collins-Maxwell (1-1, 2-3)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0, 2-2) at Baxter (1-1, 2-3)

Melcher-Dallas (0-2, 1-4) at Twin Cedars (0-2, 1-3)

Meskwaki Settlement (1-1, 2-2) at AGWSR (0-2, 1-3)

