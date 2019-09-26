Games Friday
METRO
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (2-2) at Waterloo West (3-1)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-2) at Dubuque Senior (3-1)
Dubuque Hempstead (2-2) at Cedar Falls (4-0)
Waterloo East (1-3) at Charles City (2-2)
Oelwein (2-2) at Waterloo Columbus (4-0)
CLASS 4A
District 5
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (2-2) at Waterloo West (3-1)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-2) at Dubuque Senior (3-1)
Dubuque Hempstead (2-2) at Cedar Falls (4-0)
CLASS 3A
District 3
Independence (4-0) at West Delaware (2-2)
Waterloo East (1-3) at Charles City (2-2)
Waverly-Shell Rock (1-3) at Decorah (1-3)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake (4-0) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-3)
Forest City (1-3) at New Hampton (2-2)
Iowa Falls-Alden (3-1) at Crestwood (2-2)
District 4
North Fayette Valley (2-2) at Anamosa (0-4)
Oelwein (2-2) at Waterloo Columbus (4-0)
Waukon (4-0) at Monticello (4-0)
District 7
Nevada (3-1) at Vinton-Shellsburg (2-2)
Roland-Story (1-3) at West Marshall (2-2)
Union Community (0-4) at Benton Community (4-0)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg (2-2) at North Butler (1-3)
Lake Mills (3-1) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-3)
Osage (0-4) at Denver (1-3)
District 6
Iowa City Regina (3-1) at East Marshall (1-3)
North Linn (4-0) at Dike-New Hartford (4-0)
South Hardin (3-1) at Jesup (2-2)
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs (1-0, 2-2) at Postville (0-2, 0-4)
St. Ansgar (2-0, 4-0) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-1, 0-4)
Starmont (0-2, 0-4) at Mason City Newman (1-1, 1-3)
Wapsie Valley (3-1) at South Winneshiek (3-1) (ND)
District 7
East Buchanan (0-1, 2-2) at North Tama (2-0, 4-0)
GMG (0-2. 0-4) at Grundy Center (2-0, 4-0)
Hudson (1-1, 1-3) at BCLUW (0-1, 0-4)
Wapsie Valley (3-1) at South Winneshiek (3-1) (ND)
8-PLAYER
District 2
North Iowa (0-2, 1-3) at Dunkerton (0-2, 0-4)
Riceville (0-2, 2-2) at Northwood-Kensett (2-0, 3-1)
Rockford (1-1, 3-1) at Janesville (1-1, 3-1)
Tripoli (2-0, 3-1) at Don Bosco (2-0, 4-0)
District 3
Central City (2-0, 3-1) at Turkey Valley (2-0, 4-0)
Central Elkader (0-2, 0-4) at Midland (0-2, 2-2)
Springville (1-1, 4-1) at Easton Valley (2-0, 4-0)
West Central (1-1, 1-3)at Kee High (0-2, 0-4)
District 5
Colo-NESCO (1-1, 1-4) at Collins-Maxwell (1-1, 2-3)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0, 2-2) at Baxter (1-1, 2-3)
Melcher-Dallas (0-2, 1-4) at Twin Cedars (0-2, 1-3)
Meskwaki Settlement (1-1, 2-2) at AGWSR (0-2, 1-3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.