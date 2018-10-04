Games Friday
METRO
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls (2-0, 6-0) at Waterloo West (0-2, 3-3)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0, 5-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-1, 1-5)
Dubuque Hempstead (0-2, 1-5) at Dubuque Senior (1-1, 2-4)
CLASS 3A
District 3
Independence (2-0, 5-1) at Charles City (1-1, 4-2)
Waterloo East (0-2, 0-6) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1, 5-1)
West Delaware (0-2, 3-3) at Decorah (2-0, 4-2)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Crestwood (2-0, 3-3) at New Hampton (2-0, 2-4)
Forest City (0-2, 0-6) at Clear Lake (1-1, 4-2)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-1, 3-3) at Iowa Falls-Alden (0-2, 1-5)
District 4
Monticello (1-1, 3-3) at Anamosa (0-2, 1-5)
Oelwein (0-2, 2-4) at North Fayette Valley
Waterloo Columbus at Waukon (1-1, 2-4)
District 7
Benton Community (1-1, 5-1) at Roland-Story (0-2, 2-4)
Union Community (2-2, 4-2) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-2, 0-6)
West Marshall (2-0, 5-1) at Nevada (1-1, 3-3)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg (1-1, 3-3) at Lake Mills (1-1, 2-4)
Denver (0-2, 1-5) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1, 5-1)
North Butler (0-2, 1-5) at Osage (2-0, 4-2)
District 6
East Marshall (0-2, 0-6) at South Hardin (1-1, 2-4)
Iowa City Regina (2-0, 3-3) at North Linn (1-1, 4-2)
Jesup (0-2, 1-5) at Dike-New Hartford (2-0, 6-0)
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs (2-1, 4-2) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-3, 0-6)
Mason City Newman (5-1) at Grundy Center (4-2) (ND)
South Winneshiek (3-0, 4-2) at Saint Ansgar (3-0, 4-2)
Starmont (0-4, 0-6) at Postville (0-4, 0-6)
District 7
East Buchanan (1-2, 3-3) at BCLUW (0-3, 1-5)
Hudson (4-0, 6-0) at Wapsie Valley (2-1, 5-1)
Mason City Newman (5-1) at Grundy Center (4-2) (ND)
North Tama (3-1, 5-1) at GMG (0-4, 1-5)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco (3-1, 5-1) at Dunkerton (2-2, 3-3)
Janesville (2-2, 3-4) at Northwood-Kensett (4-0, 6-0)
Riceville (0-4, 2-4) at North Iowa (0-4, 1-5)
Rockford (3-1, 5-1) at Tripoli (2-2, 3-3)
District 3
Central Elkader (1-3, 1-5) at Central City (4-0, 6-0)
Easton Valley (2-2, 3-3) at Kee High (1-3, 1-5)
Midland (3-1, 6-1) at Springville (2-2, 4-3)
West Central (0-4, 1-5) at Turkey Valley (3-1, 5-1)
District 5
AGWSR (4-0, 4-2) at Baxter (1-3, 1-5)
Collins-Maxwell (1-3, 1-6) at Meskwaki Settlement (0-4, 0-6)
Colo-NESCO (1-3, 1-6) at Melcher-Dallas (2-2, 2-4)
Twin Cedars (3-1, 4-3) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0, 4-2)
