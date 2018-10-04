Clip art football

Games Friday

METRO

Cedar Falls (2-0, 6-0) at Waterloo West (0-2, 3-3)

Waterloo East (0-2, 0-6) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1, 5-1)

Columbus at Waukon (1-1, 2-4)

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls (2-0, 6-0) at Waterloo West (0-2, 3-3)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0, 5-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-1, 1-5)

Dubuque Hempstead (0-2, 1-5) at Dubuque Senior (1-1, 2-4)

CLASS 3A

District 3

Independence (2-0, 5-1) at Charles City (1-1, 4-2)

Waterloo East (0-2, 0-6) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1, 5-1)

West Delaware (0-2, 3-3) at Decorah (2-0, 4-2)

CLASS 2A

District 3

Crestwood (2-0, 3-3) at New Hampton (2-0, 2-4)

Forest City (0-2, 0-6) at Clear Lake (1-1, 4-2)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-1, 3-3) at Iowa Falls-Alden (0-2, 1-5)

District 4

Monticello (1-1, 3-3) at Anamosa (0-2, 1-5)

Oelwein (0-2, 2-4) at North Fayette Valley

Waterloo Columbus at Waukon (1-1, 2-4)

District 7

Benton Community (1-1, 5-1) at Roland-Story (0-2, 2-4)

Union Community (2-2, 4-2) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-2, 0-6)

West Marshall (2-0, 5-1) at Nevada (1-1, 3-3)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg (1-1, 3-3) at Lake Mills (1-1, 2-4)

Denver (0-2, 1-5) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1, 5-1)

North Butler (0-2, 1-5) at Osage (2-0, 4-2)

District 6

East Marshall (0-2, 0-6) at South Hardin (1-1, 2-4)

Iowa City Regina (2-0, 3-3) at North Linn (1-1, 4-2)

Jesup (0-2, 1-5) at Dike-New Hartford (2-0, 6-0)

CLASS A

District 4

Central Springs (2-1, 4-2) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-3, 0-6)

Mason City Newman (5-1) at Grundy Center (4-2) (ND)

South Winneshiek (3-0, 4-2) at Saint Ansgar (3-0, 4-2)

Starmont (0-4, 0-6) at Postville (0-4, 0-6)

District 7

East Buchanan (1-2, 3-3) at BCLUW (0-3, 1-5)

Hudson (4-0, 6-0) at Wapsie Valley (2-1, 5-1)

Mason City Newman (5-1) at Grundy Center (4-2) (ND)

North Tama (3-1, 5-1) at GMG (0-4, 1-5)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco (3-1, 5-1) at Dunkerton (2-2, 3-3)

Janesville (2-2, 3-4) at Northwood-Kensett (4-0, 6-0)

Riceville (0-4, 2-4) at North Iowa (0-4, 1-5)

Rockford (3-1, 5-1) at Tripoli (2-2, 3-3)

District 3

Central Elkader (1-3, 1-5) at Central City (4-0, 6-0)

Easton Valley (2-2, 3-3) at Kee High (1-3, 1-5)

Midland (3-1, 6-1) at Springville (2-2, 4-3)

West Central (0-4, 1-5) at Turkey Valley (3-1, 5-1)

District 5

AGWSR (4-0, 4-2) at Baxter (1-3, 1-5)

Collins-Maxwell (1-3, 1-6) at Meskwaki Settlement (0-4, 0-6)

Colo-NESCO (1-3, 1-6) at Melcher-Dallas (2-2, 2-4)

Twin Cedars (3-1, 4-3) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0, 4-2)

