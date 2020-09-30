 Skip to main content
Area prep football schedule
AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Today’s games

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington

Iowa City West at Dubuque Senior

Friday’s gamesMISSISSIPPI VALLEYWaterloo West at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Dubuque Hempstead

Iowa City High at Linn-Mar

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Iowa City Liberty

Class 3ADistrict 3Charles City at Waterloo East

Western Dubuque at West Delaware

Waverly-Shell Rock at Decorah

Class 2A District 3Clear Lake at West Marshall

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Roland-Story

District 4Crestwood at Waukon

Oelwein at New Hampton

Independence at North Fayette Valley

District 6Center Point-Urbana at Vinton-Shellsburg

Mount Vernon at Solon

South Tama at Union

Class 1A District 3Hudson at Dike-New Hartford

South Hamilton at East Marshall

South Hardin at Aplington-Parkersburg

District 4Jesup at Columbus

Central Springs at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Denver at Osage

Class A District 3Lake Mills at Mason City Newman

Nashua-Plainfield at West Fork

St. Ansgar at North Butler

District 4South Winneshiek at MFL Mar-Mac

Postville at Wapsie Valley

Clayton Ridge at Starmont

District 7BCLUW at North Mahaska

Grundy Center at North Tama

Lynnville-Sully at Belle Plaine

8-playerDistrict 2Tripoli at AGWSR

Clarksville at North Iowa, cancelled

Riceville at West Central

Rockford at Northwood-Kensett

Turkey Valley at Janesville

District 3Central City at Midland

Dunkerton at Central Elkader

Riceville at West Central

Don Bosco at Easton Valley

District 5Baxter at GMGColo-Nesco at B-G-M

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at H-L-V

Iowa Valley at Collins-Maxwell

Twin Cedars at Meskwaki Settlement

