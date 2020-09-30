Area prep football schedule

Today’s games
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington
Iowa City West at Dubuque Senior
Friday’s gamesMISSISSIPPI VALLEYWaterloo West at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Dubuque Hempstead
Iowa City High at Linn-Mar
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Iowa City Liberty
Class 3ADistrict 3Charles City at Waterloo East
Western Dubuque at West Delaware
Waverly-Shell Rock at Decorah
Class 2A District 3Clear Lake at West Marshall
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Roland-Story
District 4Crestwood at Waukon
Oelwein at New Hampton
Independence at North Fayette Valley
District 6Center Point-Urbana at Vinton-Shellsburg
Mount Vernon at Solon
South Tama at Union
Class 1A District 3Hudson at Dike-New Hartford
South Hamilton at East Marshall
South Hardin at Aplington-Parkersburg
District 4Jesup at Columbus
Central Springs at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Denver at Osage
Class A District 3Lake Mills at Mason City Newman
Nashua-Plainfield at West Fork
St. Ansgar at North Butler
District 4South Winneshiek at MFL Mar-Mac
Postville at Wapsie Valley
Clayton Ridge at Starmont
District 7BCLUW at North Mahaska
Grundy Center at North Tama
Lynnville-Sully at Belle Plaine
8-playerDistrict 2Tripoli at AGWSR
Clarksville at North Iowa, cancelled
Riceville at West Central
Rockford at Northwood-Kensett
Turkey Valley at Janesville
District 3Central City at Midland
Dunkerton at Central Elkader
Riceville at West Central
Don Bosco at Easton Valley
District 5Baxter at GMGColo-Nesco at B-G-M
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at H-L-V
Iowa Valley at Collins-Maxwell
Twin Cedars at Meskwaki Settlement
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!