Games Friday

(All games are non-district contests)

METRO Iowa City High (1-0) at Cedar Falls (1-0)

Mason City (0-1) at Waterloo West (1-0)

Waterloo East (0-1) at Iowa City Liberty (0-1)

Hudson (1-0) at Waterloo Columbus (1-0)

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1) at Muscatine (1-0)

Cedar Rapids Washington (0-1) at Dubuque Hempstead (0-1)

Dubuque Senior (1-0) at Davenport North (1-0)

Pleasant Valley (0-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0)

CLASS 3A District 3

Decorah (1-0) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0)

New Hampton (0-1) at Charles City (0-1)

South Tama (0-1) at Independence (1-0)

Waterloo East (0-1) at Iowa City Liberty (0-1)

Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0) at Clear Lake (1-0)

West Delaware (1-0) at Marion (1-0)

CLASS 2A

District 3

Crestwood (1-0) at Waukon (0-1)

Forest City (0-1) at Spirit Lake (1-0)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (0-1) at Algona (1-0)

Iowa Falls-Alden (0-1) at South Hardin (0-1)

District 4

Iowa City Regina (0-1) at Anamosa (1-0)

Hudson (1-0) at Waterloo Columbus (1-0)

Jesup (0-1) at Oelwein (0-1)

Monticello (0-1) at Dyersville Beckman (0-1)

Union Community (1-0) at North Fayette Valley (0-1)

District 7

Cascade (1-0) at Benton Community (1-0)

Gilbert (0-1) at Roland-Story (0-1)

Nevada (0-1) at Greene County (1-0)

PCM (1-0) at West Marshall (1-0)

Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1) at Tipton (1-0)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg (1-0) at Dike-New Hartford (1-0)

Central Springs (1-0) at North Butler (1-0)

Denver (0-1) at Wapsie Valley (1-0)

Lake Mills (0-1) at West Fork (0-1)

Osage (0-1) at Saint Ansgar (1-0)

South Winneshiek (1-0) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-0)

District 6

BCLUW (0-1) at East Marshall (0-1)

Maquoketa Valley (0-1) at North Linn (1-0)

CLASS A

District 4

Belmond-Klemme (1-0) at

Nashua-Plainfield (0-1)

Mason City Newman (1-0) at Algona Garrigan (1-0)

Postville (0-1) at MFL MarMac (0-1)

Starmont (0-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (0-1)

District 7

Clayton Ridge (0-1) at East Buchanan (1-0)

GMG (0-1) at Columbus Community (0-1)

Grundy Center (1-0) at South Hamilton (1-0)

Lisbon (0-1) at North Tama (1-0)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Central City (1-0) at Tripoli (1-0)

Central Elkader (0-1) at Riceville (1-0)

Don Bosco (1-0) at Baxter (0-1)

Easton Valley (0-1) at Janesville (1-1)

Kee High (0-1) at Rockford (1-0)

Midland (2-0) at Dunkerton (1-0)

North Iowa (0-1) at Clay Central-Everly (0-1)

Northwood-Kensett (1-0) at Harris-Lake Park (1-0)

District 3

Springville (1-1) at Colo-NESCO (0-2)

Turkey Valley (1-0) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-1)

West Central (0-1) at Meskwaki Settlement (0-1)

District 5

Collins-Maxwell (2-0) at Murray (1-0)

Don Bosco (1-0) at Baxter (0-1)

Lenox (0-1) at Melcher-Dallas (0-1)

Seymour-Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars (0-2)

West Bend-Mallard (0-1) at AGWSR (0-1)

