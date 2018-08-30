Games Friday
(All games are non-district contests)
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1) at Muscatine (1-0)
Cedar Rapids Washington (0-1) at Dubuque Hempstead (0-1)
Dubuque Senior (1-0) at Davenport North (1-0)
Pleasant Valley (0-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0)
CLASS 3A District 3
Decorah (1-0) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0)
New Hampton (0-1) at Charles City (0-1)
South Tama (0-1) at Independence (1-0)
Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0) at Clear Lake (1-0)
West Delaware (1-0) at Marion (1-0)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Crestwood (1-0) at Waukon (0-1)
Forest City (0-1) at Spirit Lake (1-0)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (0-1) at Algona (1-0)
Iowa Falls-Alden (0-1) at South Hardin (0-1)
District 4
Iowa City Regina (0-1) at Anamosa (1-0)
Jesup (0-1) at Oelwein (0-1)
Monticello (0-1) at Dyersville Beckman (0-1)
Union Community (1-0) at North Fayette Valley (0-1)
District 7
Cascade (1-0) at Benton Community (1-0)
Gilbert (0-1) at Roland-Story (0-1)
Nevada (0-1) at Greene County (1-0)
PCM (1-0) at West Marshall (1-0)
Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1) at Tipton (1-0)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg (1-0) at Dike-New Hartford (1-0)
Central Springs (1-0) at North Butler (1-0)
Denver (0-1) at Wapsie Valley (1-0)
Lake Mills (0-1) at West Fork (0-1)
Osage (0-1) at Saint Ansgar (1-0)
South Winneshiek (1-0) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-0)
District 6
BCLUW (0-1) at East Marshall (0-1)
Maquoketa Valley (0-1) at North Linn (1-0)
CLASS A
District 4
Belmond-Klemme (1-0) at
Nashua-Plainfield (0-1)
Mason City Newman (1-0) at Algona Garrigan (1-0)
Postville (0-1) at MFL MarMac (0-1)
Starmont (0-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (0-1)
District 7
GMG (0-1) at Columbus Community (0-1)
Grundy Center (1-0) at South Hamilton (1-0)
Lisbon (0-1) at North Tama (1-0)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Central City (1-0) at Tripoli (1-0)
Central Elkader (0-1) at Riceville (1-0)
Don Bosco (1-0) at Baxter (0-1)
Easton Valley (0-1) at Janesville (1-1)
Kee High (0-1) at Rockford (1-0)
Midland (2-0) at Dunkerton (1-0)
North Iowa (0-1) at Clay Central-Everly (0-1)
Northwood-Kensett (1-0) at Harris-Lake Park (1-0)
District 3
Springville (1-1) at Colo-NESCO (0-2)
Turkey Valley (1-0) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-1)
West Central (0-1) at Meskwaki Settlement (0-1)
District 5
Collins-Maxwell (2-0) at Murray (1-0)
Lenox (0-1) at Melcher-Dallas (0-1)
Seymour-Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars (0-2)
West Bend-Mallard (0-1) at AGWSR (0-1)
