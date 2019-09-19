Clip art football

Games Friday

METRO

Cedar Falls (3-0) at Bettendorf (3-0) (ND)

Des Moines Hoover (1-2) at Waterloo West (2-1) (ND)

Waterloo East (0-3) at Newton (2-1) ND)

Vinton-Shellsburg (2-1) at Columbus (3-0) (ND)

CLASS 4A

District 5

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-2) at Cedar Rapids Washington (0-3) (ND)

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1) (ND)

Dubuque Senior (2-1) at Iowa City West (0-3) (ND)

Iowa City High (2-1) at Dubuque Hempstead (1-2) (ND)

CLASS 3A

District 3

Center Point-Urbana (1-2) at Independence (3-0) (ND)

Charles City (1-2) at Oelwein (2-1) (ND)

Decorah (0-3) at Crestwood (2-1) (ND)

Waverly-Shell Rock (1-2) at New Hampton (1-2) (ND)

West Delaware (2-1) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0) (ND)

CLASS 2A

District 3

Forest City (1-2) at West Hancock (3-0) (ND)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (0-3) at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (1-2) (ND)

Iowa Falls-Alden (2-1) at Roland-Story (1-2) (ND)

Mason City at (0-3) Clear Lake (3-0) (ND)

District 4

Anamosa (0-3) at Dyersville Beckman (2-1) (ND)

Cascade (1-2) at Waukon (3-0) (ND)

Denver (0-3) at North Fayette Valley (2-1) (ND)

Monticello (3-0) at Maquoketa Valley (0-3) (ND)

District 7

Dike-New Hartford (3-0) at Union Community (0-3) (ND)

South Tama (0-3) at Nevada (2-1) (ND)

West Marshall (2-1) at Aplington-Parkersburg (1-2) (ND)

Wilton (1-2) at Benton Community (3-0) (ND)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Belmond-Klemme (2-1) at North Butler (1-2) (ND)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Osage (0-3) (ND)

North Union (2-1) at Lake Mills (2-1) (ND)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-2) at MFL MarMac (ND)

District 6

Eagle Grove (0-3) at South Hardin (2-1) (ND)

East Marshall (1-2) at B-G-M (3-0) (ND)

Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0) at North Linn (3-0) (ND)

Jesup (1-2) at BCLUW (0-3) (ND)

Williamsburg (1-2) at Iowa City Regina (2-1) (ND)

CLASS A

District 4

Mason City Newman (1-0, 1-2) at Central Springs (0-0, 1-2)

Nashua-Plainfield (0-3) at West Fork (1-2) (ND)

Postville (0-1, 0-3) at Saint Ansgar (1-0, 3-0)

South Winneshiek (1-0, 2-1) at Starmont (0-1, 0-3)

District 7

GMG (0-1, 0-3) at Wapsie Valley (0-1, 2-1)

Grundy Center 1-0, 3-0 at East Buchanan (0-0, 2-1)

North Tama (1-0, 3-0) at Hudson (1-0, 1-2)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco (1-0, 3-0) at Janesville (1-0, 3-0)

Dunkerton (0-1, 0-3) at Rockford (0-1, 2-1)

Northwood-Kensett (1-0, 2-1) at North Iowa (0-1, 1-2)

Tripoli (1-0, 2-1) at Riceville (0-1, 2-1)

District 3

Easton Valley (1-0, 3-0) at Midland (0-1, 2-1)

Kee High (0-1, 0-3) at Central (1-0, 4-0)

West Central (0-1, 0-3) at Central Elkader (0-1,0-3)

District 5

AGWSR (1-0, 2-1) at Colo-NESCO (1-0, 1-3)

Baxter (1-0, 2-2) at Collins-Maxwell (0-1, 1-3)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0, 1-2) at Melcher-Dallas (0-1, 1-2)

Twin Cedars (0-1, 1-3) at Meskwaki Settlement (0-1, 1-2)

