Games Friday
METRO
Cedar Falls (3-0) at Bettendorf (3-0) (ND)
Des Moines Hoover (1-2) at Waterloo West (2-1) (ND)
Waterloo East (0-3) at Newton (2-1) ND)
Vinton-Shellsburg (2-1) at Columbus (3-0) (ND)
CLASS 4A
District 5
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-2) at Cedar Rapids Washington (0-3) (ND)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1) (ND)
Dubuque Senior (2-1) at Iowa City West (0-3) (ND)
Iowa City High (2-1) at Dubuque Hempstead (1-2) (ND)
CLASS 3A
District 3
Center Point-Urbana (1-2) at Independence (3-0) (ND)
Charles City (1-2) at Oelwein (2-1) (ND)
Decorah (0-3) at Crestwood (2-1) (ND)
Waverly-Shell Rock (1-2) at New Hampton (1-2) (ND)
West Delaware (2-1) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0) (ND)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Forest City (1-2) at West Hancock (3-0) (ND)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (0-3) at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (1-2) (ND)
Iowa Falls-Alden (2-1) at Roland-Story (1-2) (ND)
Mason City at (0-3) Clear Lake (3-0) (ND)
District 4
Anamosa (0-3) at Dyersville Beckman (2-1) (ND)
Cascade (1-2) at Waukon (3-0) (ND)
Denver (0-3) at North Fayette Valley (2-1) (ND)
Monticello (3-0) at Maquoketa Valley (0-3) (ND)
District 7
Dike-New Hartford (3-0) at Union Community (0-3) (ND)
South Tama (0-3) at Nevada (2-1) (ND)
West Marshall (2-1) at Aplington-Parkersburg (1-2) (ND)
Wilton (1-2) at Benton Community (3-0) (ND)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Belmond-Klemme (2-1) at North Butler (1-2) (ND)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Osage (0-3) (ND)
North Union (2-1) at Lake Mills (2-1) (ND)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-2) at MFL MarMac (ND)
District 6
Eagle Grove (0-3) at South Hardin (2-1) (ND)
East Marshall (1-2) at B-G-M (3-0) (ND)
Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0) at North Linn (3-0) (ND)
Jesup (1-2) at BCLUW (0-3) (ND)
Williamsburg (1-2) at Iowa City Regina (2-1) (ND)
CLASS A
District 4
Mason City Newman (1-0, 1-2) at Central Springs (0-0, 1-2)
Nashua-Plainfield (0-3) at West Fork (1-2) (ND)
Postville (0-1, 0-3) at Saint Ansgar (1-0, 3-0)
South Winneshiek (1-0, 2-1) at Starmont (0-1, 0-3)
District 7
GMG (0-1, 0-3) at Wapsie Valley (0-1, 2-1)
Grundy Center 1-0, 3-0 at East Buchanan (0-0, 2-1)
North Tama (1-0, 3-0) at Hudson (1-0, 1-2)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco (1-0, 3-0) at Janesville (1-0, 3-0)
Dunkerton (0-1, 0-3) at Rockford (0-1, 2-1)
Northwood-Kensett (1-0, 2-1) at North Iowa (0-1, 1-2)
Tripoli (1-0, 2-1) at Riceville (0-1, 2-1)
District 3
Easton Valley (1-0, 3-0) at Midland (0-1, 2-1)
Kee High (0-1, 0-3) at Central (1-0, 4-0)
West Central (0-1, 0-3) at Central Elkader (0-1,0-3)
District 5
AGWSR (1-0, 2-1) at Colo-NESCO (1-0, 1-3)
Baxter (1-0, 2-2) at Collins-Maxwell (0-1, 1-3)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0, 1-2) at Melcher-Dallas (0-1, 1-2)
Twin Cedars (0-1, 1-3) at Meskwaki Settlement (0-1, 1-2)
