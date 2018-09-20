Game today
METRO
Waterloo West (3-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-4)
Games Friday
METRO
Cedar Falls (4-0) at Dubuque Hempstead (1-3)
Charles City (3-1) at Waterloo East (0-4)
Columbus (3-1) at Oelwein (2-2)
CLASS 4A District 5
Cedar Falls (4-0) at Dubuque Hempstead (1-3)
Dubuque Senior (1-3) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1)
CLASS 3A District 3 Charles City (3-1) at Waterloo East (0-4)
Decorah (2-2) at Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0)
West Delaware (3-1) at Independence (3-1)
CLASS 2A District 3
Crestwood (1-3) at Iowa Falls-Alden (1-3)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (2-2) at Clear Lake (3-1)
New Hampton (0-4) at Forest City (0-4)
District 4
Anamosa (1-3) at North Fayette Valley (1-3)
Monticello (2-2) at Waukon (3-1)
Waterloo Columbus (3-1) at Oelwein (2-2)
District 7
Benton Community (4-0) at Union Community (2-2)
Vinton-Shellsburg (0-4) at Nevada (2-2)
West Marshall (3-1) at Roland-Story (2-2)
CLASS 1A District 3
Denver (0-4) at Osage (2-2)
North Butler (1-3) at Aplington-Parkersburg (2-2)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-0) at Lake Mills (1-3)
District 6
Dike-New Hartford (4-0) at North Linn (3-1)
East Marshall 0-4) at Iowa City Regina (1-3)
Jesup (1-3) at South Hardin (1-3)
CLASS A District 4
Mason City Newman (2-0, 3-1) at Starmont (0-2, 0-4)
Nashua-Plainfield (0-1, 0-4) at St. Ansgar (2-0, 3-1)
Postville (0-2, 0-4) at Central Springs (0-1, 2-2)
South Winneshiek (3-1) at Wapsie Valley (3-1) (ND)
District 7
BCLUW (0-1, 1-3) at Hudson (2-0, 4-0)
Grundy Center (2-0, 3-1) at GMG (0-2, 1-3)
North Tama (1-1, 3-1) at East Buchanan (0-1, 2-2)
South Winneshiek (3-1) at Wapsie Valley (3-1) (ND)
8-PLAYER District 2
Don Bosco (2-0, 4-0) at Tripoli (2-0, 3-1)
Dunkerton (0-2, 1-3) at North Iowa (0-2, 1-3)
Janesville (1-1, 2-3) at Rockford (1-1, 3-1)
Northwood-Kensett (2-0, 4-0) at Riceville (0-2, 2-2)
District 3
Easton Valley (2-2, at Springville (1-1, 3-2)
Kee High (0-1, 0-4) at West Central (0-2, 1-3)
Midland (1-1, 4-1) at Central Elkader (1-1, 1-3)
Turkey Valley (2-0, 4-0) at Central City (2-0, 4-0)
District 5
AGWSR (2-0, 2-2) at Meskwaki Settlement (0-2, 0-4)
Baxter (1-1, 1-3) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0, 2-2)
Collins-Maxwell (0-2, 0-5) at Colo-NESCO (0-2, 0-5)
Twin Cedars (2-0, 3-2) at Melcher-Dallas (1-1, 1-3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.