METRO

Waterloo West (3-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-4)

Games Friday

METRO

Cedar Falls (4-0) at Dubuque Hempstead (1-3)

Charles City (3-1) at Waterloo East (0-4)

Columbus (3-1) at Oelwein (2-2)

CLASS 4A District 5

Dubuque Senior (1-3) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1)

CLASS 3A District 3 Charles City (3-1) at Waterloo East (0-4)

Decorah (2-2) at Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0)

West Delaware (3-1) at Independence (3-1)

CLASS 2A District 3

Crestwood (1-3) at Iowa Falls-Alden (1-3)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (2-2) at Clear Lake (3-1)

New Hampton (0-4) at Forest City (0-4)

District 4

Anamosa (1-3) at North Fayette Valley (1-3)

Monticello (2-2) at Waukon (3-1)

Waterloo Columbus (3-1) at Oelwein (2-2)

District 7

Benton Community (4-0) at Union Community (2-2)

Vinton-Shellsburg (0-4) at Nevada (2-2)

West Marshall (3-1) at Roland-Story (2-2)

CLASS 1A District 3

Denver (0-4) at Osage (2-2)

North Butler (1-3) at Aplington-Parkersburg (2-2)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-0) at Lake Mills (1-3)

District 6

Dike-New Hartford (4-0) at North Linn (3-1)

East Marshall 0-4) at Iowa City Regina (1-3)

Jesup (1-3) at South Hardin (1-3)

CLASS A District 4

Mason City Newman (2-0, 3-1) at Starmont (0-2, 0-4)

Nashua-Plainfield (0-1, 0-4) at St. Ansgar (2-0, 3-1)

Postville (0-2, 0-4) at Central Springs (0-1, 2-2)

South Winneshiek (3-1) at Wapsie Valley (3-1) (ND)

District 7

BCLUW (0-1, 1-3) at Hudson (2-0, 4-0)

Grundy Center (2-0, 3-1) at GMG (0-2, 1-3)

North Tama (1-1, 3-1) at East Buchanan (0-1, 2-2)

8-PLAYER District 2

Don Bosco (2-0, 4-0) at Tripoli (2-0, 3-1)

Dunkerton (0-2, 1-3) at North Iowa (0-2, 1-3)

Janesville (1-1, 2-3) at Rockford (1-1, 3-1)

Northwood-Kensett (2-0, 4-0) at Riceville (0-2, 2-2)

District 3

Easton Valley (2-2, at Springville (1-1, 3-2)

Kee High (0-1, 0-4) at West Central (0-2, 1-3)

Midland (1-1, 4-1) at Central Elkader (1-1, 1-3)

Turkey Valley (2-0, 4-0) at Central City (2-0, 4-0)

District 5

AGWSR (2-0, 2-2) at Meskwaki Settlement (0-2, 0-4)

Baxter (1-1, 1-3) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0, 2-2)

Collins-Maxwell (0-2, 0-5) at Colo-NESCO (0-2, 0-5)

Twin Cedars (2-0, 3-2) at Melcher-Dallas (1-1, 1-3)

