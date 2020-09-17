Area Prep football Schedule

Friday’s games
Mississippi Valley ConferenceDubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls
Cedar Rapids Washington at Dubuque Senior
Waterloo West at Jefferson
Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque
Decorah at Waterloo East
Dubuque Wahlert at North Scott
Newton at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 3A District 3Charles City at West Delaware
Decorah at Waterloo East
Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque.
Class 2A District 6Union at Center Point-Urbana
Solon at South Tama
Vinton-Shellsburg at Mount Vernon
Class 2A District 4Oelwein at Waukon
New Hampton at North Fayette Valley
Crestwood at Independence, cancelled
Class 1A District 4Columbus at Central Springs
Denver at Jesup
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Osage.
Class 1ADistrict 3East Marshall at Hudson
South Hardin at South Hamilton
Dike-New Hartford at Aplington-Parkersburg,
Class ADistrict 7Grundy Center at Lynnville-Sully
Belle Plaine at BCLUW
North Tama at North Mahaska
Class A District 4MFL Mar Mac at Clayton Ridge
Postville at South Winneshiek
Wapsie Valley at Starmont
Class A District 3Nashua-Plainfield at Lake Mills
West Fork at St. Ansgar
Mason City Newman at North Butler
8-player District 3Central Elkader at Don Bosco
Easton Valley at Springville
Kee High at Central City
Rockford at Dunkerton
West Central at Midland.
8-player District 2North Iowa at AGWSR, ppd
Clarksville at Janesville
Northwood-Kensett at Turkey Valley
Riceville at Tripoli
Rockford at Dunkerton.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!