Area Prep football Schedule
Friday’s games

Mississippi Valley ConferenceDubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls

Cedar Rapids Washington at Dubuque Senior

Waterloo West at Jefferson

Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque

Dubuque Wahlert at North Scott

Newton at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Class 3A District 3Charles City at West Delaware

Decorah at Waterloo East

Class 2A District 6Union at Center Point-Urbana

Solon at South Tama

Vinton-Shellsburg at Mount Vernon

Class 2A District 4Oelwein at Waukon

New Hampton at North Fayette Valley

Crestwood at Independence, cancelled

Class 1A District 4Columbus at Central Springs

Denver at Jesup

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Osage.

Class 1ADistrict 3East Marshall at Hudson

South Hardin at South Hamilton

Dike-New Hartford at Aplington-Parkersburg,

Class ADistrict 7Grundy Center at Lynnville-Sully

Belle Plaine at BCLUW

North Tama at North Mahaska

Class A District 4MFL Mar Mac at Clayton Ridge

Postville at South Winneshiek

Wapsie Valley at Starmont

Class A District 3Nashua-Plainfield at Lake Mills

West Fork at St. Ansgar

Mason City Newman at North Butler

8-player District 3Central Elkader at Don Bosco

Easton Valley at Springville

Kee High at Central City

Rockford at Dunkerton

West Central at Midland.

8-player District 2North Iowa at AGWSR, ppd

Clarksville at Janesville

Northwood-Kensett at Turkey Valley

Riceville at Tripoli

