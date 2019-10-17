Games Friday
METRO
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls (7-0, 3-0) at Dubuque Senior (5-2, 2-1)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2, 3-0) at Waterloo West (3-4, 0-3)
Dubuque Hempstead (2-5, 0-3) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-4, 1-2)
CLASS 3A
District 3
West Delaware (3-4, 1-2) at Charles City (2-5, 0-3)
Independence (7-0, 3-0) at Waverly-Shell Rock (2-5, 1-2)
Waterloo East (3-4, 2-1) at Decorah (3-4, 2-1)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake (7-0, 3-0) at New Hampton (4-3, 2-1)
Forest City (2-5, 1-2) at Iowa Falls-Alden (5-2, 2-1)
Hampton-Dumont (1-6, 0-3) at Crestwood (3-4, 1-2)
District 4
Anamosa (1-6, 1-2) at Waukon (7-0, 3-0)
Monticello (5-2, 1-2) at Oelwein (2-5, 0-3)
North Fayette Valley (4-3, 2-1) at Waterloo Columbus (6-1, 2-1)
District 7
Benton Community (6-1, 2-1) at West Marshall (5-2, 3-0)
Union Community (2-5, 2-1) at Nevada (5-2, 2-1)
Vinton-Shellsburg (2-5, 0-3) at Roland Story (1-6, 0-3)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg (4-3, 2-1) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-5, 1-2)
Lake Mills (4-3, 1-2) at Osage (3-4, 3-0)
North Butler (1-6, 0-3) at Denver (2-1, 0-3)
District 6
Dike-New Hartford (7-0, 3-0) at South Hardin (5-2, 2-1)
Jesup (2-5, 0-3) at Iowa City Regina (6-1, 3-0)
North Linn (5-2, 1-2) at East Marshall (1-6, 0-3)
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs (3-4, 2-2) at South Winneshiek (5-2, 3-1)
Mason City Newman (2-5, 2-2) at Saint Ansgar (7-0, 4-0)
North Tama (7-0) at Postville (3-2) (ND)
Starmont (1-6, 1-4) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-7, 0-6)
District 7
GMG (0-7, 0-5) at BCLUW (0-7, 0-4)
Hudson (3-4, 3-1) at Grundy Center (6-1, 3-1)
Wapsie Valley (4-2, 2-2) at East Buchanan (4-3, 2-2)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco (7-0, 5-0) at North Iowa (1-6, 0-5)
Dunkerton (1-6, 1-4) at Janesville (4-3, 2-3)
Northwood-Kensett (5-2, 4-1) at Tripoli (4-3, 3-2)
Riceville (4-3, 2-3) at Rockford (5-2, 3-2)
District 3
Central Elkader (0-7, 0-5) at Kee High (1-6, 1-4)
Easton Valley (7-0, 5-0) at Turkey Valley (7-0, 5-0)
Midland (5-2, 3-2) at Central City (4-3, 3-2)
West Central (1-6, 1-4) at Springville (5-3, 2-3)
District 5
AGWSR (6-1, 5-0) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-2, 5-0)
Collins-Maxwell (4-4, 3-2) at Twin Cedars (1-7, 0-5)
Colo-NESCO (3-5, 3-2) at Baxter (3-5, 2-3)
Meskwaki Settlement (2-5, 1-4) at Melcher-Dallas (2-5, 1-4)
