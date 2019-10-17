Clip art football

Games Friday

METRO

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls (7-0, 3-0) at Dubuque Senior (5-2, 2-1)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2, 3-0) at Waterloo West (3-4, 0-3)

Dubuque Hempstead (2-5, 0-3) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-4, 1-2)

CLASS 3A

District 3

West Delaware (3-4, 1-2) at Charles City (2-5, 0-3)

Independence (7-0, 3-0) at Waverly-Shell Rock (2-5, 1-2)

Waterloo East (3-4, 2-1) at Decorah (3-4, 2-1)

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake (7-0, 3-0) at New Hampton (4-3, 2-1)

Forest City (2-5, 1-2) at Iowa Falls-Alden (5-2, 2-1)

Hampton-Dumont (1-6, 0-3) at Crestwood (3-4, 1-2)

District 4

Anamosa (1-6, 1-2) at Waukon (7-0, 3-0)

Monticello (5-2, 1-2) at Oelwein (2-5, 0-3)

North Fayette Valley (4-3, 2-1) at Waterloo Columbus (6-1, 2-1)

District 7

Benton Community (6-1, 2-1) at West Marshall (5-2, 3-0)

Union Community (2-5, 2-1) at Nevada (5-2, 2-1)

Vinton-Shellsburg (2-5, 0-3) at Roland Story (1-6, 0-3)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg (4-3, 2-1) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-5, 1-2)

Lake Mills (4-3, 1-2) at Osage (3-4, 3-0)

North Butler (1-6, 0-3) at Denver (2-1, 0-3)

District 6

Dike-New Hartford (7-0, 3-0) at South Hardin (5-2, 2-1)

Jesup (2-5, 0-3) at Iowa City Regina (6-1, 3-0)

North Linn (5-2, 1-2) at East Marshall (1-6, 0-3)

CLASS A

District 4

Central Springs (3-4, 2-2) at South Winneshiek (5-2, 3-1)

Mason City Newman (2-5, 2-2) at Saint Ansgar (7-0, 4-0)

North Tama (7-0) at Postville (3-2) (ND)

Starmont (1-6, 1-4) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-7, 0-6)

District 7

GMG (0-7, 0-5) at BCLUW (0-7, 0-4)

Hudson (3-4, 3-1) at Grundy Center (6-1, 3-1)

Wapsie Valley (4-2, 2-2) at East Buchanan (4-3, 2-2)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco (7-0, 5-0) at North Iowa (1-6, 0-5)

Dunkerton (1-6, 1-4) at Janesville (4-3, 2-3)

Northwood-Kensett (5-2, 4-1) at Tripoli (4-3, 3-2)

Riceville (4-3, 2-3) at Rockford (5-2, 3-2)

District 3

Central Elkader (0-7, 0-5) at Kee High (1-6, 1-4)

Easton Valley (7-0, 5-0) at Turkey Valley (7-0, 5-0)

Midland (5-2, 3-2) at Central City (4-3, 3-2)

West Central (1-6, 1-4) at Springville (5-3, 2-3)

District 5

AGWSR (6-1, 5-0) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-2, 5-0)

Collins-Maxwell (4-4, 3-2) at Twin Cedars (1-7, 0-5)

Colo-NESCO (3-5, 3-2) at Baxter (3-5, 2-3)

Meskwaki Settlement (2-5, 1-4) at Melcher-Dallas (2-5, 1-4)

