Clip art football

Game today

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls (5-0, 1-0) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-2, 1-0)

Games Friday

CLASS 4A

District 3

Dubuque Hempstead (2-3, 0-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-2, 1-0)

Waterloo West (3-2, 0-1) at Dubuque Senior (3-2, 0-1)

CLASS 3A

District 3

Charles City (2-3, 0-1) at Decorah (2-3, 1-0)

Independence (5-0, 1-0) at Waterloo East (2-3, 1-0)

West Delaware (2-3, 0-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-4, 0-1)

CLASS 2A

District 3

Crestwood (3-2, 1-0) at Clear Lake (5-0, 1-0)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-4, 0-1) at Forest City (1-4, 0-1)

New Hampton (3-2, 1-0) at Iowa Falls-Alden (3-2, 0-1)

District 4

Monticello (4-1, 0-1) at North Fayette Valley (3-2, 1-0)

Oelwein (2-3, 0-1) at Waukon (5-0, 1-0)

Waterloo Columbus (5-0, 1-0) at Anamosa (0-5, 0-1)

District 7

Benton Community (5-0, 1-0) at Nevada (4-1, 1-0)

Union Community (0-5, 0-1) at Roland-Story (1-4, 0-1)

West Marshall (3-2, 1-0) at Vinton-Shellsburg (2-3, 0-1)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Denver (1-4, 0-1) at Aplington Parkersburg (3-2, 1-0)

North Butler (1-4, 0-1) at Lake Mills (0-1, 3-2)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-3, 1-0) at Osage (1-4, 1-0)

District 6

East Marshall (1-4, 0-1) at Dike-New Hartford (5-0, 1-0)

Iowa City Regina (4-1, 1-0) at South Hardin (4-1, 1-0)

Jesup (2-3, 0-1) at North Linn (4-1, 0-1)

CLASS A

District 4

Hudson (2-3) at Saint Ansgar (5-0) (ND)

Mason City Newman (2-3, 2-1) at Postville (1-4, 1-2)

South Winneshiek 4-1, 2-0) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-5, 0-2)

Starmont (0-5, 0-3) at Central Springs (2-3, 1-1)

District 7

BCLUW (0-5, 0-2) at Wapsie Valley (3-2, 1-1)

East Buchanan (2-3, 0-2) at GMG (0-5, 0-3)

Hudson (2-3) at Saint Ansgar (5-0) (ND)

North Tama (5-0, 3-0) at Grundy Center (5-0, 3-0)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco (5-0, 3-0) at Northwood-Kensett (4-1, 3-0)

Janesville (4-1, 2-1) at Tripoli (3-2, 2-1)

Riceville (2-3, 0-3) at Dunkerton (1-4, 1-2)

Rockford (3-2, 1-2) at North Iowa (1-4, 0-3)

District 3

Central Elkader (0-5, 0-3) at Springville (4-2, 2-1)

Easton Valley (5-0, 3-0) at Central City (3-2, 2-1)

Kee High (1-4, 1-2) at Turkey Valley (5-0, 3-0)

Midland (3-2, 1-2) at West Central (1-4, 1-2)

District 5

AGWSR (4-1, 3-0) at Melcher-Dallas (2-3, 1-2)

Collins-Maxwell (3-3, 2-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-2, 3-0)

Colo-NESCO (1-5, 1-2) at Meskwaki Settlement (2-3, 1-2)

Twin Cedars (1-5, 0-3) at Baxter (2-4, 1-4)

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments