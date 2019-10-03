Game today
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls (5-0, 1-0) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-2, 1-0)
Games Friday
CLASS 4A
District 3
Dubuque Hempstead (2-3, 0-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-2, 1-0)
Waterloo West (3-2, 0-1) at Dubuque Senior (3-2, 0-1)
CLASS 3A
District 3
Charles City (2-3, 0-1) at Decorah (2-3, 1-0)
Independence (5-0, 1-0) at Waterloo East (2-3, 1-0)
West Delaware (2-3, 0-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-4, 0-1)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Crestwood (3-2, 1-0) at Clear Lake (5-0, 1-0)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-4, 0-1) at Forest City (1-4, 0-1)
New Hampton (3-2, 1-0) at Iowa Falls-Alden (3-2, 0-1)
District 4
Monticello (4-1, 0-1) at North Fayette Valley (3-2, 1-0)
Oelwein (2-3, 0-1) at Waukon (5-0, 1-0)
Waterloo Columbus (5-0, 1-0) at Anamosa (0-5, 0-1)
District 7
Benton Community (5-0, 1-0) at Nevada (4-1, 1-0)
Union Community (0-5, 0-1) at Roland-Story (1-4, 0-1)
West Marshall (3-2, 1-0) at Vinton-Shellsburg (2-3, 0-1)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Denver (1-4, 0-1) at Aplington Parkersburg (3-2, 1-0)
North Butler (1-4, 0-1) at Lake Mills (0-1, 3-2)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-3, 1-0) at Osage (1-4, 1-0)
District 6
East Marshall (1-4, 0-1) at Dike-New Hartford (5-0, 1-0)
Iowa City Regina (4-1, 1-0) at South Hardin (4-1, 1-0)
Jesup (2-3, 0-1) at North Linn (4-1, 0-1)
CLASS A
District 4
Hudson (2-3) at Saint Ansgar (5-0) (ND)
Mason City Newman (2-3, 2-1) at Postville (1-4, 1-2)
South Winneshiek 4-1, 2-0) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-5, 0-2)
Starmont (0-5, 0-3) at Central Springs (2-3, 1-1)
District 7
BCLUW (0-5, 0-2) at Wapsie Valley (3-2, 1-1)
East Buchanan (2-3, 0-2) at GMG (0-5, 0-3)
Hudson (2-3) at Saint Ansgar (5-0) (ND)
North Tama (5-0, 3-0) at Grundy Center (5-0, 3-0)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco (5-0, 3-0) at Northwood-Kensett (4-1, 3-0)
Janesville (4-1, 2-1) at Tripoli (3-2, 2-1)
Riceville (2-3, 0-3) at Dunkerton (1-4, 1-2)
Rockford (3-2, 1-2) at North Iowa (1-4, 0-3)
District 3
Central Elkader (0-5, 0-3) at Springville (4-2, 2-1)
Easton Valley (5-0, 3-0) at Central City (3-2, 2-1)
Kee High (1-4, 1-2) at Turkey Valley (5-0, 3-0)
Midland (3-2, 1-2) at West Central (1-4, 1-2)
District 5
AGWSR (4-1, 3-0) at Melcher-Dallas (2-3, 1-2)
Collins-Maxwell (3-3, 2-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-2, 3-0)
Colo-NESCO (1-5, 1-2) at Meskwaki Settlement (2-3, 1-2)
Twin Cedars (1-5, 0-3) at Baxter (2-4, 1-4)
