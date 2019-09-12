Clip art football

Games Thursday

CLASS 4A

District 3

Linn-Mar (1-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-1) (ND)

CLASS 3A

District 4

Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0) at Davenport Assumption (2-0) (ND)

Games Friday

CLASS 4A

District 3

Ankeny (1-1) at Cedar Falls (2-0) (ND)

Cedar Rapids Washington (0-2) at Dubuque Senior (1-1) (ND)

Dubuque Hempstead (1-1) at Bettendorf (2-0) (ND)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0) at Waukee (0-2) (ND)

Waterloo West (2-0) at Ankeny Centennial (2-0) (ND)

CLASS 3A

District 3

Crestwood (1-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1) (ND)

Western Dubuque (2-0) at Decorah (0-2) (ND)

Independence (2-0) at Maquoketa (2-0) (ND)

Mount Vernon (0-2) at West Delaware (1-1) (ND)

Union (0-2) (La Porte City) at Charles City (0-2) (ND)

Webster City (2-0) at Waterloo East (0-2) (ND)

CLASS 2A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg (1-1) at Iowa Falls-Alden (1-1) (ND)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL (1-1) at Forest City (0-2) (ND)

Clear Lake (2-0) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-1) (ND)

Crestwood (1-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1) (ND)

New Hampton (1-1) at Waukon (2-0) (ND)

South Hardin (1-1) at Hampton-Dumont (0-2) (ND)

District 4

Waterloo Columbus (2-0) at East Marshall (1-1) (ND)

Monticello (2-0) at Bellevue (0-2) (ND)

New Hampton (1-1) at Waukon (2-0) (ND)

North Fayette Valley (1-1) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1) (ND)

Vinton-Shellsburg (2-0) at Oelwein (1-1) (ND)

West Liberty (0-2) at Anamosa (0-2) (ND)

District 7

Benton Community (2-0) at Center Point-Urbana (1-1) (ND)

Denver (0-2) at West Marshall (1-1) (ND)

Nevada (1-1) at Perry (0-2) (ND)

PCM (1-1) at Roland-Story (1-1) (ND)

Union (La Porte City) (0-2) at Charles City (0-2) (ND)

Vinton-Shellsburg (2-0) at Oelwein (1-1) (ND)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg (1-1) at Iowa Falls-Alden (1-1) (ND)

Denver (0-2) at West Marshall (1-1) (ND)

Lake Mills (2-0) at Bishop Garrigan (1-1) (ND)

North Butler (1-1) at Dike-New Hartford (2-0) (ND)

North Fayette Valley (1-1) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1) (ND)

Osage (0-2) at West Hancock (2-0) (ND)

District 6

Waterloo Columbus (2-0) at East Marshall (1-1) (ND)

MFL MarMac (2-0) at Jesup (1-1) (ND)

North Butler (1-1) at Dike-New Hartford (2-0) (ND)

North Linn (2-0) at Alburnett (0-2) (ND)

Iowa City Regina (1-1) at Pella Christian (0-2) (ND)

South Hardin (1-1) at Hampton-Dumont (0-2) (ND)

CLASS A

District 4

Central Springs (1-1) at West Fork (0-2) (ND)

Mason City Newman (0-2) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-2)

South Winneshiek (1-1) at Postville (0-2)

Starmont (0-2) at Saint Ansgar (2-0)

District 7

BCLUW (0-2) at Grundy Center (2-0)

East Buchanan (2-0) at Edgewood-Colesburg (2-0) (ND)

Hudson (0-2) at GMG (0-2)

Wapsie Valley (2-0) at North Tama (2-0)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Janesville (2-0) at Riceville (2-0)

North Iowa (1-1) vs Tripoli (1-1)

Northwood-Kensett (1-1) at Dunkerton (0-2)

Rockford (2-0) at Don Bosco (2-0)

District 3

Central City (1-1) at West Central (0-2)

Central Elkader (0-2) at Easton Valley (2-0)

Midland (2-0) at Turkey Valley (2-0)

Springville (3-0) at Kee (Lansing) (0-2)

District 5

Collins-Maxwell (1-2) at AGWSR (1-1)

Colo-Nesco (0-3) at Twin Cedars (1-2)

Melcher-Dallas (1-1) at Baxter (1-2)

Meskwaki (1-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-2)

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments