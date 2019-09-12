Games Thursday
CLASS 4A
District 3
Linn-Mar (1-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-1) (ND)
CLASS 3A
District 4
Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0) at Davenport Assumption (2-0) (ND)
Games Friday
CLASS 4A
District 3
Ankeny (1-1) at Cedar Falls (2-0) (ND)
Cedar Rapids Washington (0-2) at Dubuque Senior (1-1) (ND)
Dubuque Hempstead (1-1) at Bettendorf (2-0) (ND)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0) at Waukee (0-2) (ND)
Waterloo West (2-0) at Ankeny Centennial (2-0) (ND)
CLASS 3A
District 3
Crestwood (1-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1) (ND)
Western Dubuque (2-0) at Decorah (0-2) (ND)
Independence (2-0) at Maquoketa (2-0) (ND)
Mount Vernon (0-2) at West Delaware (1-1) (ND)
Union (0-2) (La Porte City) at Charles City (0-2) (ND)
Webster City (2-0) at Waterloo East (0-2) (ND)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg (1-1) at Iowa Falls-Alden (1-1) (ND)
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL (1-1) at Forest City (0-2) (ND)
Clear Lake (2-0) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-1) (ND)
New Hampton (1-1) at Waukon (2-0) (ND)
South Hardin (1-1) at Hampton-Dumont (0-2) (ND)
District 4
Waterloo Columbus (2-0) at East Marshall (1-1) (ND)
Monticello (2-0) at Bellevue (0-2) (ND)
North Fayette Valley (1-1) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1) (ND)
Vinton-Shellsburg (2-0) at Oelwein (1-1) (ND)
West Liberty (0-2) at Anamosa (0-2) (ND)
District 7
Benton Community (2-0) at Center Point-Urbana (1-1) (ND)
Denver (0-2) at West Marshall (1-1) (ND)
Nevada (1-1) at Perry (0-2) (ND)
PCM (1-1) at Roland-Story (1-1) (ND)
Union (La Porte City) (0-2) at Charles City (0-2) (ND)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Lake Mills (2-0) at Bishop Garrigan (1-1) (ND)
North Butler (1-1) at Dike-New Hartford (2-0) (ND)
Osage (0-2) at West Hancock (2-0) (ND)
District 6
MFL MarMac (2-0) at Jesup (1-1) (ND)
North Linn (2-0) at Alburnett (0-2) (ND)
Iowa City Regina (1-1) at Pella Christian (0-2) (ND)
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs (1-1) at West Fork (0-2) (ND)
Mason City Newman (0-2) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-2)
South Winneshiek (1-1) at Postville (0-2)
Starmont (0-2) at Saint Ansgar (2-0)
District 7
BCLUW (0-2) at Grundy Center (2-0)
East Buchanan (2-0) at Edgewood-Colesburg (2-0) (ND)
Hudson (0-2) at GMG (0-2)
Wapsie Valley (2-0) at North Tama (2-0)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Janesville (2-0) at Riceville (2-0)
North Iowa (1-1) vs Tripoli (1-1)
Northwood-Kensett (1-1) at Dunkerton (0-2)
Rockford (2-0) at Don Bosco (2-0)
District 3
Central City (1-1) at West Central (0-2)
Central Elkader (0-2) at Easton Valley (2-0)
Midland (2-0) at Turkey Valley (2-0)
Springville (3-0) at Kee (Lansing) (0-2)
District 5
Collins-Maxwell (1-2) at AGWSR (1-1)
Colo-Nesco (0-3) at Twin Cedars (1-2)
Melcher-Dallas (1-1) at Baxter (1-2)
Meskwaki (1-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-2)
