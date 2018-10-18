Games Friday
METRO
Cedar Falls (4-0, 8-0) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-0, 7-1)
Dubuque Hempstead (2-2, 2-5) at Waterloo West (0-4, 3-5)
Waterloo East (0-4, 0-8) at West Delaware (1-3, 4-4)
Monticello (3-1, 5-3) at Columbus (3-1, 6-2)
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls (4-0, 8-0) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-0, 7-1)
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-3, 1-7) at Dubuque Senior (1-3, 2-6)
Dubuque Hempstead (2-2, 2-5) at Waterloo West (0-4, 3-5)
CLASS 3A
District 3
Charles City (1-3, 4-4) at Waverly-Shell Rock (3-1, 7-1)
Independence (3-1, 6-2) at Decorah (4-0, 6-2)
Waterloo East (0-4, 0-8) at West Delaware (1-3, 4-4)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake (3-1, 6-2) at Iowa Falls-Alden (2-2, 3-5)
Forest City (0-4, 0-8) at Crestwood (4-0, 5-3)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-3, 3-5) at New Hampton (2-2, 2-6)
District 4
Anamosa (0-1, 1-7) at Oelwein (0-4, 2-6)
Monticello (3-1, 5-3) at Waterloo Columbus (3-1, 6-2)
North Fayette Valley (2-2, 3-5) at Waukon (4-0, 7-1)
District 7
Nevada (1-3, 3-5) at Roland-Story (1-3, 3-5)
Union Community (4-0, 6-2) at West Marshall (3-1, 6-2)
Vinton-Shellsburg (0-4, 0-8) at Benton Community (3-1, 7-1)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Lake Mills (2-2, 3-5) at Denver (2-2, 2-6)
North Butler (0-4, 1-7) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-2, 6-2)
Osage (4-0, 6-2) at Aplington-Parkersburg (2-2, 4-4)
District 6
Dike-New Hartford (4-0, 8-0) at Iowa City Regina (4-0, 5-3)
Jesup (0-4, 1-7) at East Marshall (0-4, 0-8)
North Linn (2-2, 5-3) at South Hardin (2-2, 3-5)
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs (4-1, 6-2) at Saint Ansgar (4-1, 5-3)
GMG (1-7) at Starmont (0-8) (ND)
Mason City Newman (5-0, 6-2) at South Winneshiek (3-2, 4-4)
Nashua-Plainfield (1-4, 1-7) at Postville (1-4, 1-7)
District 7
GMG (1-7) at Starmont (0-8) (ND)
Hudson (5-0, 8-0) at East Buchanan (2-3, 4-4)
North Tama (4-1, 7-1) at BCLUW (1-4, 2-6)
Wapsie Valley (3-2, 6-2) at Grundy Center (3-2, 5-3)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco (5-1, 7-1) at Riceville (1-5, 3-5)
Dunkerton (2-4, 3-5) at Tripoli (2-4, 3-5)
North Iowa (0-6, 1-7) at Janesville (3-3, 4-5)
Northwood-Kensett (6-0, 8-0) at Rockford (5-1, 7-1)
District 3
Central Elkader (1-6, 2-6) at Turkey Valley (5-1, 7-1)
Easton Valley (3-3, 4-4) at West Central (0-6, 1-7)
Midland (5-1, 8-1) at Kee High (2-4, 2-6)
Springville (3-3, 5-4) at Central City (5-1, 7-1)
District 5
AGWSR (5-1, 5-3) at Twin Cedars (3-3, 4-5)
Collins-Maxwell (3-3, 3-6) at Melcher-Dallas (4-2, 4-4)
Colo-NESCO (1-5, 1-8) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0, 6-2)
Meskwaki Settlement (0-6, 0-8) at Baxter (2-4, 2-6)
