CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls (4-0, 8-0) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-0, 7-1)

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-3, 1-7) at Dubuque Senior (1-3, 2-6)

Dubuque Hempstead (2-2, 2-5) at Waterloo West (0-4, 3-5)

CLASS 3A

District 3

Charles City (1-3, 4-4) at Waverly-Shell Rock (3-1, 7-1)

Independence (3-1, 6-2) at Decorah (4-0, 6-2)

Waterloo East (0-4, 0-8) at West Delaware (1-3, 4-4)

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake (3-1, 6-2) at Iowa Falls-Alden (2-2, 3-5)

Forest City (0-4, 0-8) at Crestwood (4-0, 5-3)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-3, 3-5) at New Hampton (2-2, 2-6)

District 4

Anamosa (0-1, 1-7) at Oelwein (0-4, 2-6)

Monticello (3-1, 5-3) at Waterloo Columbus (3-1, 6-2)

North Fayette Valley (2-2, 3-5) at Waukon (4-0, 7-1)

District 7

Nevada (1-3, 3-5) at Roland-Story (1-3, 3-5)

Union Community (4-0, 6-2) at West Marshall (3-1, 6-2)

Vinton-Shellsburg (0-4, 0-8) at Benton Community (3-1, 7-1)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Lake Mills (2-2, 3-5) at Denver (2-2, 2-6)

North Butler (0-4, 1-7) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-2, 6-2)

Osage (4-0, 6-2) at Aplington-Parkersburg (2-2, 4-4)

District 6

Dike-New Hartford (4-0, 8-0) at Iowa City Regina (4-0, 5-3)

Jesup (0-4, 1-7) at East Marshall (0-4, 0-8)

North Linn (2-2, 5-3) at South Hardin (2-2, 3-5)

CLASS A

District 4

Central Springs (4-1, 6-2) at Saint Ansgar (4-1, 5-3)

GMG (1-7) at Starmont (0-8) (ND)

Mason City Newman (5-0, 6-2) at South Winneshiek (3-2, 4-4)

Nashua-Plainfield (1-4, 1-7) at Postville (1-4, 1-7)

District 7

GMG (1-7) at Starmont (0-8) (ND)

Hudson (5-0, 8-0) at East Buchanan (2-3, 4-4)

North Tama (4-1, 7-1) at BCLUW (1-4, 2-6)

Wapsie Valley (3-2, 6-2) at Grundy Center (3-2, 5-3)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco (5-1, 7-1) at Riceville (1-5, 3-5)

Dunkerton (2-4, 3-5) at Tripoli (2-4, 3-5)

North Iowa (0-6, 1-7) at Janesville (3-3, 4-5)

Northwood-Kensett (6-0, 8-0) at Rockford (5-1, 7-1)

District 3

Central Elkader (1-6, 2-6) at Turkey Valley (5-1, 7-1)

Easton Valley (3-3, 4-4) at West Central (0-6, 1-7)

Midland (5-1, 8-1) at Kee High (2-4, 2-6)

Springville (3-3, 5-4) at Central City (5-1, 7-1)

District 5

AGWSR (5-1, 5-3) at Twin Cedars (3-3, 4-5)

Collins-Maxwell (3-3, 3-6) at Melcher-Dallas (4-2, 4-4)

Colo-NESCO (1-5, 1-8) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0, 6-2)

Meskwaki Settlement (0-6, 0-8) at Baxter (2-4, 2-6)

