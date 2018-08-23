Games Friday
(All games are non-district contests)
METRO
Cedar Falls at Ames
West at East
Columbus at Iowa Falls-Alden
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Dubuque Hempstead at Davenport North
Linn-Mar at Dubuque Senior
CLASS 3A
District 3
Charles City at Crestwood
Dubuque Wahlert at West Delaware
Independence at Oelwein
Waukon at Decorah
CLASS 2A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg at New Hampton
Clear Lake at Osage
Estherville Lincoln Central at Forest City
Southeast Valley at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
District 4
Anamosa at Maquoketa
Monticello at Cascade
District 7
Alburnett at Vinton-Shellsburg
Benton Community at South Tama
Dyersville Beckman at Union Community
North Polk at Nevada
Roland-Story at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
West Marshall at Williamsburg
CLASS 1A
District 3
North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Postville
District 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Iowa City Regina
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at East Marshall
Hudson at Jesup
North Linn at Starmont
South Hardin at South Hamilton
CLASS A
District 4
MFL MarMac at South Winneshiek
North Union at Central Springs
St. Ansgar at West Fork
District 7
BCLUW at Colfax-Mingo
Belle Plaine at Grundy Center
East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley
Grand View Christian at GMG
North Tama at North Mahaska
Wapsie Valley at Clayton Ridge
8-PLAYER
District 2
Clay Central-Everly at Northwood-Kensett
Harris-Lake Park at North Iowa
Janesville at Central Elkader
District 3
AGWSR at Turkey Valley
Colo-NESCO at Central City
Meskwaki Settlement at Midland (1-0)
Tripoli at Springville
District 5
Baxter at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Colo-NESCO at Central City
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour-Moulton-Udell
Moravia at Twin Cedars
Newell-Fonda at Collins-Maxwell
