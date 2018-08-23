Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cedar Falls' Logan Wolf (17) celebrates his interception for a touchdown during last season's playoff win over Cedar Rapids Prairie in Waverly.

Games Friday

(All games are non-district contests)

METRO

Cedar Falls at Ames

West at East

Columbus at Iowa Falls-Alden

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls at Ames

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Dubuque Hempstead at Davenport North

Linn-Mar at Dubuque Senior

Waterloo West at Waterloo East

CLASS 3A

District 3

Charles City at Crestwood

Dubuque Wahlert at West Delaware

Independence at Oelwein

Waukon at Decorah

CLASS 2A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg at New Hampton

Charles City at Crestwood

Clear Lake at Osage

Estherville Lincoln Central at Forest City

Southeast Valley at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Waterloo Columbus at Iowa Falls-Alden

District 4

Anamosa at Maquoketa

Independence at Oelwein

Monticello at Cascade

Waukon at Decorah

District 7

Alburnett at Vinton-Shellsburg

Benton Community at South Tama

Dyersville Beckman at Union Community

North Polk at Nevada

Roland-Story at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

West Marshall at Williamsburg

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg at New Hampton

Clear Lake at Osage

Dike-New Hartford at Denver

Lake Mills at Mason City Newman

North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Postville

District 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Iowa City Regina

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at East Marshall

Hudson at Jesup

North Linn at Starmont

South Hardin at South Hamilton

CLASS A

District 4

Lake Mills at Mason City Newman

MFL MarMac at South Winneshiek

North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield

North Linn at Starmont

North Union at Central Springs

St. Ansgar at West Fork

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Postville

District 7

BCLUW at Colfax-Mingo

Belle Plaine at Grundy Center

East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley

Grand View Christian at GMG

Hudson at Jesup

North Tama at North Mahaska

Wapsie Valley at Clayton Ridge

8-PLAYER

District 2

Clay Central-Everly at Northwood-Kensett

Dunkerton at Easton Valley

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Don Bosco

Harris-Lake Park at North Iowa

Janesville (0-1) at Central Elkader

Riceville at Kee High

Rockford at West Central

Tripoli at Springville

District 3

AGWSR at Turkey Valley

Colo-NESCO at Central City

Dunkerton at Easton Valley

Janesville at Central Elkader

Meskwaki Settlement at Midland (1-0)

Riceville at Kee High

Rockford at West Central

Tripoli at Springville (1-0)

District 5

AGWSR at Turkey Valley

Baxter at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Colo-NESCO (0-1) at Central City

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Don Bosco

Melcher-Dallas at Seymour-Moulton-Udell

Meskwaki Settlement at Midland

Moravia at Twin Cedars (0-1)

Newell-Fonda at Collins-Maxwell (0-1)

