Games Friday
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-0, 1-4) at Cedar Falls (1-0, 5-0)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0, 4-1) at Dubuque Hempstead (0-1, 1-4)
Dubuque Senior (0-1, 1-4) at Waterloo West (0-1, 3-2)
CLASS 3A
District 3
Decorah (1-0, 3-2) at Charles City (1-0, 4-1)
Waterloo East (0-1, 0-5) at Independence (1-0, 4-1)
Waverly-Shell Rock (0-1, 4-1) at West Delaware (0-1, 3-2)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake (1-0, 4-1) at Crestwood (1-0, 2-3)
Forest City (0-1, 0-5) at Hampton-Dumont (0-1, 2-3)
Iowa Falls-Alden (0-1, 1-4) at New Hampton (1-0, 1-4)
District 4
Anamosa (0-1, 1-4) at Waterloo Columbus (1-0, 4-1)
North Fayette Valley (1-0, 2-3) at Monticello (0-1, 2-3)
Waukon (1-0, 4-1) at Oelwein 0-1, 2-3)
District 7
Nevada (1-0, 3-2) at Benton Community (0-1, 4-1)
Roland-Story (0-1, 2-3) at Union Community (1-0, 3-2)
Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1, 0-5) at West Marshall (1-0, 4-1)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg (1-0, 3-2) at Denver (0-1, 0-5)
Lake Mills (0-1, 1-4) at North Butler (0-1, 1-4)
Osage (1-0, 3-2) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-0, 5-0)
District 6
Dike-New Hartford (1-0, 5-0) at East Marshall (0-1, 0-5)
North Linn (0-1, 3-2) at Jesup (0-1, 1-4)
South Hardin (1-0, 2-3) at Iowa City Regina (1-0, 2-3)
CLASS A
District 4
Nashua-Plainfield (0-2, 0-5) at South Winneshiek (2-0, 3-2)
Postville (0-3, 0-5) at Mason City Newman (3-0, 4-1)
Saint Ansgar (4-1) at Hudson (5-0) (ND)
Starmont (0-3, 0-5) at Central Springs (1-1, 3-2)
District 7
GMG (0-3, 1-4) at East Buchanan (0-2, 2-3)
Grundy Center (3-0, 4-1) at North Tama (2-1, 4-1)
Wapsie Valley (1-1, 4-1) at BCLUW (0-2, 1-4)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Dunkerton (1-2, 2-3) at Riceville (0-3, 2-3)
North Iowa (0-3, 1-4) at Rockford (2-1, 4-1)
Northwood-Kensett (3-0, 5-0) at Don Bosco (3-0, 5-0)
Tripoli (2-1, 3-2) at Janesville (1-2, 2-4)
District 3
Central City (3-0, 5-0) at Easton Valley (2-1, 3-2)
Springville (1-2, 3-3) at Central Elkader (1-2, 1-4)
Turkey Valley (2-1, 4-1) at Kee High (1-2, 1-4)
West Central (0-3, 1-4) at Midland (2-1, 5-1)
District 5
Baxter (1-2, 5-4) at Twin Cedars (2-1, 3-3)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0, 3-2) at Collins-Maxwell (1-2, 1-5)
Melcher-Dallas (2-1, 2-3) at AGWSR (3-0, 3-2)
Meskwaki Settlement (0-3, 0-5) at Colo-NESCO (0-3, 0-6)
