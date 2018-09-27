Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Games Friday

METRO

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-0, 1-4) at Cedar Falls (1-0, 5-0)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0, 4-1) at Dubuque Hempstead (0-1, 1-4)

Dubuque Senior (0-1, 1-4) at Waterloo West (0-1, 3-2)

CLASS 3A

District 3

Decorah (1-0, 3-2) at Charles City (1-0, 4-1)

Waterloo East (0-1, 0-5) at Independence (1-0, 4-1)

Waverly-Shell Rock (0-1, 4-1) at West Delaware (0-1, 3-2)

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake (1-0, 4-1) at Crestwood (1-0, 2-3)

Forest City (0-1, 0-5) at Hampton-Dumont (0-1, 2-3)

Iowa Falls-Alden (0-1, 1-4) at New Hampton (1-0, 1-4)

District 4

Anamosa (0-1, 1-4) at Waterloo Columbus (1-0, 4-1)

North Fayette Valley (1-0, 2-3) at Monticello (0-1, 2-3)

Waukon (1-0, 4-1) at Oelwein 0-1, 2-3)

District 7

Nevada (1-0, 3-2) at Benton Community (0-1, 4-1)

Roland-Story (0-1, 2-3) at Union Community (1-0, 3-2)

Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1, 0-5) at West Marshall (1-0, 4-1)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg (1-0, 3-2) at Denver (0-1, 0-5)

Lake Mills (0-1, 1-4) at North Butler (0-1, 1-4)

Osage (1-0, 3-2) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-0, 5-0)

District 6

Dike-New Hartford (1-0, 5-0) at East Marshall (0-1, 0-5)

North Linn (0-1, 3-2) at Jesup (0-1, 1-4)

South Hardin (1-0, 2-3) at Iowa City Regina (1-0, 2-3)

CLASS A

District 4

Nashua-Plainfield (0-2, 0-5) at South Winneshiek (2-0, 3-2)

Postville (0-3, 0-5) at Mason City Newman (3-0, 4-1)

Starmont (0-3, 0-5) at Central Springs (1-1, 3-2)

District 7

GMG (0-3, 1-4) at East Buchanan (0-2, 2-3)

Grundy Center (3-0, 4-1) at North Tama (2-1, 4-1)

Saint Ansgar (4-1) at Hudson (5-0) (ND)

Wapsie Valley (1-1, 4-1) at BCLUW (0-2, 1-4)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Dunkerton (1-2, 2-3) at Riceville (0-3, 2-3)

North Iowa (0-3, 1-4) at Rockford (2-1, 4-1)

Northwood-Kensett (3-0, 5-0) at Don Bosco (3-0, 5-0)

Tripoli (2-1, 3-2) at Janesville (1-2, 2-4)

District 3

Central City (3-0, 5-0) at Easton Valley (2-1, 3-2)

Springville (1-2, 3-3) at Central Elkader (1-2, 1-4)

Turkey Valley (2-1, 4-1) at Kee High (1-2, 1-4)

West Central (0-3, 1-4) at Midland (2-1, 5-1)

District 5

Baxter (1-2, 5-4) at Twin Cedars (2-1, 3-3)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0, 3-2) at Collins-Maxwell (1-2, 1-5)

Melcher-Dallas (2-1, 2-3) at AGWSR (3-0, 3-2)

Meskwaki Settlement (0-3, 0-5) at Colo-NESCO (0-3, 0-6)

