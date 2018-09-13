Game today
CLASS 4A
Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-1) (ND)
Games Friday
METRO
CLASS 4A
Bettendorf (3-0) at Cedar Falls (3-0) (ND)
Cedar Rapids Washington (1-2) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-3) (ND)
Dubuque Hempstead (1-2) at Iowa City High (1-2) (ND)
Iowa City West (2-1) at Dubuque Senior (1-2) (ND)
Waterloo West (2-1) at Des Moines Hoover (0-3) (ND)
CLASS 3A District 3
Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0) at West Delaware (2-1) (ND)
Crestwood (1-2) at Decorah (1-2) (ND)
Independence (3-0) at Center Point-Urbana (2-1) (ND)
New Hampton (0-3) at Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0) (ND)
Newton (1-2) at Waterloo East (0-3) (ND)
Oelwein (2-1) at Charles City (2-1) (ND)
CLASS 2A District 3
Clear Lake (2-1) at Mason City (0-3) (ND)
West Hancock at Forest City (0-3) (ND)
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (2-1) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-2) (ND)
Roland-Story (1-2) at Iowa Falls-Alden (1-2) (ND)
District 4
Dyersville Beckman (1-2) at Anamosa (1-2) (ND)
Maquoketa Valley at Monticello (1-2) (ND)
North Fayette Valley (0-3) at Denver (0-3) (ND)
Waterloo Columbus (2-1) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-3) (ND)
Waukon (2-1) at Cascade (2-1) (ND)
District 7
Aplington-Parkersburg (2-1) at West Marshall (2-1) (ND)
Benton Community (3-0) at Wilton (0-3) (ND)
Nevada (1-2) at South Tama (0-3) (ND)
Roland-Story (1-2) at Iowa Falls-Alden (1-2) (ND)
Union Community (2-1) at Dike-New Hartford (3-0) (ND)
CLASS 1A District 3
Lake Mills (0-3) at North Union (1-2) (ND)
MFL MarMac (2-1) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-0) (ND)
North Butler (1-2) at Belmond-Klemme (3-0) (ND)
Osage (1-2) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-2) (ND)
District 6
BCLUW (1-2) at Jesup (0-3) (ND)
B-G-M (3-0) at East Marshall (0-3) (ND)
Iowa City Regina (1-2) at Williamsburg (0-3) (ND)
North Linn (3-0) at Edgewood-Colesburg (2-1) (ND)
South Hardin (0-3) at Eagle Grove (0-3) (ND)
CLASS A District 4
Central Springs (0-0, 2-1) at Mason City Newman (1-0, 2-1)
St.t Ansgar (1-0, 2-1) at Postville (0-1, 0-3)
Starmont (0-1, 0-3) at South Winneshiek (1-0, 2-1)
West Fork (2-1) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-3) (ND)
District 7
East Buchanan (0-0, 2-1) at Grundy Center (1-0, 2-1)
Hudson (1-0, 3-0) at North Tama (1-0, 3-0)
Wapsie Valley (0-1, 2-1) at GMG (0-1, 1-2)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Janesville (1-0, 3-2) at Don Bosco (1-0, 3-0)
North Iowa (0-1, 1-2) at Northwood-Kensett (1-0, 3-0)
Riceville (0-1), 2-1) at Tripoli (1-0, 2-1)
Rockford (0-1, 2-1) at Dunkerton (0-1, 1-2)
District 3
Central City (1-0, 3-0) at Kee High (0-1, 0-3
Central Elkader (0-1, 0-3) at West Central (0-1, 1-2)
Midland (0-1, 3-1) at Easton Valley (1-0, 2-1)
Springville (1-0, 3-1) at Turkey Valley (1-0, 3-0)
District 5
Collins-Maxwell (0-1, 0-4) at Baxter (0-1, 0-3)
Colo-NESCO (0-1, 0-4) at AGWSR (1-0, 1-2)
Melcher-Dallas (1-0, 1-2) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0, 1-2)
Meskwaki Settlement (0-1, 0-3) at Twin Cedars (1-0, 2-2)
