Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art football

Game today

CLASS 4A

Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-1) (ND)

Games Friday

METRO

CLASS 4A

Bettendorf (3-0) at Cedar Falls (3-0) (ND)

Cedar Rapids Washington (1-2) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-3) (ND)

Dubuque Hempstead (1-2) at Iowa City High (1-2) (ND)

Iowa City West (2-1) at Dubuque Senior (1-2) (ND)

Waterloo West (2-1) at Des Moines Hoover (0-3) (ND)

CLASS 3A District 3

Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0) at West Delaware (2-1) (ND)

Crestwood (1-2) at Decorah (1-2) (ND)

Independence (3-0) at Center Point-Urbana (2-1) (ND)

New Hampton (0-3) at Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0) (ND)

Newton (1-2) at Waterloo East (0-3) (ND)

Oelwein (2-1) at Charles City (2-1) (ND)

CLASS 2A District 3

Clear Lake (2-1) at Mason City (0-3) (ND)

Crestwood (1-2) at Decorah (1-2) (ND)

West Hancock at Forest City (0-3) (ND)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (2-1) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-2) (ND)

Roland-Story (1-2) at Iowa Falls-Alden (1-2) (ND)

New Hampton (0-3) at Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0) (ND)

District 4

Dyersville Beckman (1-2) at Anamosa (1-2) (ND)

Maquoketa Valley at Monticello (1-2) (ND)

North Fayette Valley (0-3) at Denver (0-3) (ND)

Oelwein (2-1) at Charles City (2-1) (ND)

Waterloo Columbus (2-1) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-3) (ND)

Waukon (2-1) at Cascade (2-1) (ND)

District 7

Aplington-Parkersburg (2-1) at West Marshall (2-1) (ND)

Benton Community (3-0) at Wilton (0-3) (ND)

Nevada (1-2) at South Tama (0-3) (ND)

Roland-Story (1-2) at Iowa Falls-Alden (1-2) (ND)

Union Community (2-1) at Dike-New Hartford (3-0) (ND)

Waterloo Columbus (2-1) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-3) (ND)

CLASS 1A District 3

North Fayette Valley (0-3) at Denver (0-3) (ND)

Lake Mills (0-3) at North Union (1-2) (ND)

MFL MarMac (2-1) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-0) (ND)

North Butler (1-2) at Belmond-Klemme (3-0) (ND)

North Fayette Valley (0-3) at Denver (0-3) (ND)

Osage (1-2) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-2) (ND)

District 6

BCLUW (1-2) at Jesup (0-3) (ND)

B-G-M (3-0) at East Marshall (0-3) (ND)

Iowa City Regina (1-2) at Williamsburg (0-3) (ND)

North Linn (3-0) at Edgewood-Colesburg (2-1) (ND)

South Hardin (0-3) at Eagle Grove (0-3) (ND)

Union Community (2-1) at Dike-New Hartford (3-0) (ND)

CLASS A District 4

Central Springs (0-0, 2-1) at Mason City Newman (1-0, 2-1)

St.t Ansgar (1-0, 2-1) at Postville (0-1, 0-3)

Starmont (0-1, 0-3) at South Winneshiek (1-0, 2-1)

West Fork (2-1) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-3) (ND)

District 7

BCLUW (1-2) at Jesup (0-3) (ND)

East Buchanan (0-0, 2-1) at Grundy Center (1-0, 2-1)

Hudson (1-0, 3-0) at North Tama (1-0, 3-0)

Wapsie Valley (0-1, 2-1) at GMG (0-1, 1-2)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Janesville (1-0, 3-2) at Don Bosco (1-0, 3-0)

North Iowa (0-1, 1-2) at Northwood-Kensett (1-0, 3-0)

Riceville (0-1), 2-1) at Tripoli (1-0, 2-1)

Rockford (0-1, 2-1) at Dunkerton (0-1, 1-2)

District 3

Central City (1-0, 3-0) at Kee High (0-1, 0-3

Central Elkader (0-1, 0-3) at West Central (0-1, 1-2)

Midland (0-1, 3-1) at Easton Valley (1-0, 2-1)

Springville (1-0, 3-1) at Turkey Valley (1-0, 3-0)

District 5

Collins-Maxwell (0-1, 0-4) at Baxter (0-1, 0-3)

Colo-NESCO (0-1, 0-4) at AGWSR (1-0, 1-2)

Melcher-Dallas (1-0, 1-2) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0, 1-2)

Meskwaki Settlement (0-1, 0-3) at Twin Cedars (1-0, 2-2)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments