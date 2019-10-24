Games Friday
METRO
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2, 4-0) at Cedar Falls (8-0, 4-0)
Dubuque Senior (5-3, 2-2) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-5, 1-3)
Waterloo West (3-5, 0-4) at Dubuque Hempstead (3-5, 1-3)
CLASS 3A
District 3
Decorah (4-4, 3-1) at Independence (8-0, 4-0)
Waverly-Shell Rock (2-6, 1-3) at Charles City (2-6, 0-4)
West Delaware (4-4, 2-2) at Waterloo East (3-5, 2-2)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Crestwood (4-4, 2-2) at Forest City (2-6, 1-3)
Iowa Falls-Alden (6-2, 3-1) at Clear Lake (8-0, 4-0)
New Hampton (4-4, 2-2) at Hampton-Dumont (1-7, 0-4)
District 4
Waterloo Columbus (7-1, 3-1) at Monticello (6-2, 2-2)
Oelwein (2-6, 0-4) at Anamosa (1-7, 1-3)
Waukon (8-0, 4-0) at North Fayette Valley (4-4, 2-2)
District 7
Benton Community (7-1, 3-1) at Vinton-Shellsburg (3-5, 1-3)
Roland-Story (1-7, 0-4) at Nevada (6-2, 2-2)
West Marshall (5-3, 3-1) at Union Community (2-6, 2-2)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg (5-3, 3-1) at Osage (4-4, 4-0)
Denver (4-4, 3-1) at Lake Mills (4-4, 1-3)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-6, 1-3) at North Butler (1-7, 0-4)
District 6
East Marshall (1-7, 0-4) at Jesup (2-6, 0-4)
Iowa City Regina (7-1, 4-0) at Dike-New Hartford (8-0, 4-0)
South Hardin (5-3, 2-2) at North Linn (6-2, 2-2)
CLASS A
District 4
Postville (3-5, 3-2) at Nashua-Plainfield (1-7, 1-4)
St. Ansgar (8-0, 5-0) at Central Springs (3-5, 2-3)
South Winneshiek (6-2, 4-1) at Mason City Newman (2-6, 2-3)
District 7
BCLUW (1-7, 1-4) at North Tama (8-0, 5-0)
East Buchanan (4-4, 2-3) at Hudson (3-5, 3-2)
Grundy Center (7-1, 4-1) at Wapsie Valley (5-3, 3-2)
Starmont (1-7) at GMG (0-8) (ND)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Janesville (5-3, 3-3) at North Iowa (1-7, 0-6)
Riceville (4-4, 2-4) at Don Bosco (8-0, 6-0)
Rockford (6-2, 4-2) at Northwood-Kensett (6-2, 5-1)
Tripoli (4-4, 3-3) at Dunkerton (1-7, 1-5)
District 3
Central City (4-4, 3-3) at Springville (6-3, 3-3)
Kee High (2-6, 2-4) at Midland (6-2, 4-2)
Turkey Valley (8-0, 6-0) at Central Elkader (0-8, 0-6)
West Central (1-7, 1-5) at Easton Valley (7-1, 5-1)
District 5
Baxter (4-3, 3-3) at Meskwaki (2-5, 2-4)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-2, 6-0) at Colo-NESCO (3-6, 3-3)
Melcher-Dallas (2-6, 1-5) at Collins-Maxwell (5-4, 4-2)
Twin Cedars (1-8, 0-6) at AGWSR (6-2, 5-1)
