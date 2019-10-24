Clip art football

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2, 4-0) at Cedar Falls (8-0, 4-0)

Dubuque Senior (5-3, 2-2) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-5, 1-3)

Waterloo West (3-5, 0-4) at Dubuque Hempstead (3-5, 1-3)

CLASS 3A

District 3

Decorah (4-4, 3-1) at Independence (8-0, 4-0)

Waverly-Shell Rock (2-6, 1-3) at Charles City (2-6, 0-4)

West Delaware (4-4, 2-2) at Waterloo East (3-5, 2-2)

CLASS 2A

District 3

Crestwood (4-4, 2-2) at Forest City (2-6, 1-3)

Iowa Falls-Alden (6-2, 3-1) at Clear Lake (8-0, 4-0)

New Hampton (4-4, 2-2) at Hampton-Dumont (1-7, 0-4)

District 4

Waterloo Columbus (7-1, 3-1) at Monticello (6-2, 2-2)

Oelwein (2-6, 0-4) at Anamosa (1-7, 1-3)

Waukon (8-0, 4-0) at North Fayette Valley (4-4, 2-2)

District 7

Benton Community (7-1, 3-1) at Vinton-Shellsburg (3-5, 1-3)

Roland-Story (1-7, 0-4) at Nevada (6-2, 2-2)

West Marshall (5-3, 3-1) at Union Community (2-6, 2-2)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg (5-3, 3-1) at Osage (4-4, 4-0)

Denver (4-4, 3-1) at Lake Mills (4-4, 1-3)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-6, 1-3) at North Butler (1-7, 0-4)

District 6

East Marshall (1-7, 0-4) at Jesup (2-6, 0-4)

Iowa City Regina (7-1, 4-0) at Dike-New Hartford (8-0, 4-0)

South Hardin (5-3, 2-2) at North Linn (6-2, 2-2)

CLASS A

District 4

Postville (3-5, 3-2) at Nashua-Plainfield (1-7, 1-4)

St. Ansgar (8-0, 5-0) at Central Springs (3-5, 2-3)

South Winneshiek (6-2, 4-1) at Mason City Newman (2-6, 2-3)

Starmont (1-7) at GMG (0-8) (ND)

District 7

BCLUW (1-7, 1-4) at North Tama (8-0, 5-0)

East Buchanan (4-4, 2-3) at Hudson (3-5, 3-2)

Grundy Center (7-1, 4-1) at Wapsie Valley (5-3, 3-2)

Starmont (1-7) at GMG (0-8) (ND)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Janesville (5-3, 3-3) at North Iowa (1-7, 0-6)

Riceville (4-4, 2-4) at Don Bosco (8-0, 6-0)

Rockford (6-2, 4-2) at Northwood-Kensett (6-2, 5-1)

Tripoli (4-4, 3-3) at Dunkerton (1-7, 1-5)

District 3

Central City (4-4, 3-3) at Springville (6-3, 3-3)

Kee High (2-6, 2-4) at Midland (6-2, 4-2)

Turkey Valley (8-0, 6-0) at Central Elkader (0-8, 0-6)

West Central (1-7, 1-5) at Easton Valley (7-1, 5-1)

District 5

Baxter (4-3, 3-3) at Meskwaki (2-5, 2-4)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-2, 6-0) at Colo-NESCO (3-6, 3-3)

Melcher-Dallas (2-6, 1-5) at Collins-Maxwell (5-4, 4-2)

Twin Cedars (1-8, 0-6) at AGWSR (6-2, 5-1)

