GILBERTVILLE -- Don Bosco, ranked No. 1 in 8-player high school football, buried Baxter in its home opener Friday, 87-8.
Cael Frost rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and hit both of his passes for 51 yards and two more TDs. Thomas Even got just three carries, but turned them into 109 yards and a pair of scores.
Defensively, Carson Tenold had nine solo tackles and a sack and Even had seven solos, two assists and two sacks as the Dons improved to 2-0.
Baxter slipped to 1-2.
CLEAR LAKE 35, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 6: Second-ranked Clear Lake (2-0) was too much for Waverly-Shell Rock.
Clear Lake's Jaylen DeVries passed for 282 yards and three TDs, Nick Danielson caught eight passes for 123 yards and a score, Koby Kearns had five receptions for 92 yards and a TD, and Jaden O'Brien-Green ran 12 times for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Lions held the Go-Hawks (1-1) to 230 total yards and recovered three W-SR fumbles.
WAUKON 26, CRESTWOOD 21: Class 2A's top-ranked Waukon fought off No. 10 Crestwood (1-1) in an early season showdown.
Creed Welch passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns for Waukon (2-0) and Lincoln Snitker led a swarming defense with 18 tackles. The Indians forced three Crestwood turnovers.
C.R. XAVIER 36, DECORAH 14: Decorah (0-2) fell to its second straight No. 1-ranked opponent as Xavier (2-0) limited the Vikings to 161 total yards, including 34 rushing.
INDEPENDENCE 61, SOUTH TAMA 14: Independence (2-0) erupted for 654 yards of offense, including 391 rushing.
Logan Schmitt was 16 of 20 for 263 yards and two touchdowns passing and ran nine times for 101 yards and three scores. Marcus Beatty ran 14 times for 122 yards and a TD, Brayden Holt had 85 receiving yards and Brady Webb finished with 82 receiving yards.
IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 35, SOUTH HARDIN 6: Iowa Falls-Alden (1-1) intercepted four passes and allowed just 192 total yards, including 57 rushing, in a victory over South Hardin (1-1).
NEW HAMPTON 25, CHARLES CITY 23: New Hampton's defense forced five turnovers, including four fumbles, as the Chickasaws edged Charles City.
Carter Ferrie ran for 142 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries for New Hampton (1-1). Charles City (0-2) lost its second game by a TD or less.
OELWEIN 33, JESUP 27: Oelwein (1-1) recorded its first win under new head coach Bob Lape.
Jesup (1-1) got 230 yards passing and two TDs from Jase Pilcher (21 of 27), 136 rushing yards and a TD on 18 carries from Tanner Cole and 86 receiving yards on seven catches from Brady Dahl.
NORTH TAMA 14, LISBON 0: Seventh-ranked North Tama rode its defense and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to a shutout win over Lisbon (0-2), allowing just 215 total yards.
Skyler Staker passed for 148 yards and a 44-yard TD to Tate Payne as North Tama had 192 total yards passing.
ST. ANSGAR 42, OSAGE 32: Jack Sievert carried the load for second-ranked St. Ansgar (2-0) with 272 yards rushing on 50 attempts with three touchdowns.
The Saints racked up 382 total rushing yards.
Osage fell to a top five foe for the second straight week.
SOUTH WINNESHIEK 42, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 14: Jacob Herold had a huge night for South Winn, completing 21 of 28 passes for 441 yards and five touchdowns.
Noah Tieskoetter caught five passes for 205 yards and two TDs, Carter Wenthold had six catches for 123 yards and three scores and Cael Kuboushek turned 12 receptions into 107 yards and a touchdown.
Brandon Meyer passed for 150 yards and two scores to Kody VanEngelenberg for Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1).
JANESVILLE 63, WACO 56: Carson Pariseau rushed for 433 yards and six touchdowns, including three of 50 or more yards, as Janesville won an offensive shootout.
Defensively, Caden Billingsley led Janesville (2-0) with none solo tackles and five assists.
AGWSR 52, WEST BEND-MALLARD 26: AGWSR piled up 461 yards of offense to square its record at 1-1.
Titan Opperman was 11 of 18 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Chase Harms caught five passes for 148 yards and two scores.
Defensively, Opperman had 13 solo tackles and two assists with two tackles for loss and Harms intercepted a pair of passes.
WAPSIE VALLEY 13, DENVER 6: Fourth-ranked Wapsie Valley improved to 2-0 with a hard-earned victory over Denver (0-2).
Isaac Besh passed for 85 yards, Nathan Eggena ran for 83 and Stratton Ferson intercepted a pair of passes for Denver.
GRUNDY CENTER 40, SOUTH HAMILTON 6: Zach Opheim had a big night on both sides of the ball as No. 9 Grundy Center improved to 2-0.
Opheim rushed 26 times for 176 yards and two TDs, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. Logan Knaack passed for 137 yards and a score and ran for 92 yards and three TDs on 10 carries.
Grundy Center forced four turnovers.
MIDLAND 72, DUNKERTON 46: Britan Martens hit 13 of 18 passes for 270 yards and six touchdowns to power Midland (2-0) to an 8-player win over Dunkerton (0-2).
Jensen Dodge caught 11 passes for 255 yards and five TDs, and Alex Smith ran for 147 yards and three scores for Midland.
TURKEY VALLEY 48, GLADBROOK-REINBECK 14: Ethan Leibold sparked No. 5 Turkey Valley (2-0) with 125 passing yards (9-for-10) and four rushing touchdowns.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-2) fell to its second straight top five opponent.
TRIPOLI 72, CENTRAL CITY 47: Tripoli rode its running game to an 8-player victory.
Conner Piehl had 220 rushing yards on 26 carries with four touchdowns, and Mason Bradley had 127 yards and four scores on 16 attempts. Piehl also returned a punt 57 yards for a TD, while Dillon Comer ran a kickoff back 80 yards to paydirt.
Defensively, Blake Brocka was in on 16 tackles and Michael Davis 14 for the Panthers (1-1).
