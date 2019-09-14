FAIRBANK — Week three of the high school football season had all the makings of a postseason matchup Friday for North Tama and Wapsie Valley.
In a district-opening showdown of Top 10 Class A teams, No. 6 North Tama edged No. 4 Wapsie Valley 14-7 behind a determined defensive effort and its running game.
Zach Greiner carried the ball 22 times for 92 yards and a touchdown and Skyler Staker rushed 12 times for 82 yards to lead the Redhawks (3-0). North Tama finished with 245 rushing yards and 34 yards through the air.
Wapsie Valley slipped to 2-1.
HUDSON 38, GMG 0: After a pair of tough losses to open the season, defending Class A state champion Hudson whipped Green Mountain-Garwin.
The Pirates had 387 yards of total offense while limiting GMG to 100.
Junior Joe Culham led the attack with 140 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown. Senior Payton Stuart ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a 54-yarder and finished with 112 yards on 13 carries.
Hudson collected 17 first downs while limiting the Wolverines (0-3) to just five.
INDEPENDENCE 47, MAQUOKETA 7: Independence topped the 45-point mark for the third straight week as the Mustangs dominated Maquoketa (2-1).
Riding its explosive running attack, Independence (3-0) led 19-0 after one quarter and 26-7 by halftime. The Mustangs piled up 401 rushing yards, 495 total yards and 26 first downs.
Quarterback Logan Schmitt turned 22 rushing attempts into 217 yards and five touchdowns and completed 7 of 12 passes for 94 yards. Kaleb Lamphier added 78 yards on the ground and Marcus Beatty 64 while Brayden Holt topped the receiving corps with three catches for 59 yards.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 69, NORTH BUTLER 0: Dike-New Hartford (3-0) scored 42 points in the opening quarter and the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Wolverines shut out North Butler (1-2).
Cade Bennett started the scoring with a 20-yard run and later added TDs of 20 and nine yards. The Wolverines had 374 total yards, led by Bennett’s 123 yards on nine carries.
Nathan Graves picked off a pair of Bearcat passes and returned one 27 yards for a touchdown.
IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 28, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 13: Quarterback Samuel Off threw scoring passes of 64 and 7 yards as he led Iowa Falls-Alden (2-1) to a win over Aplington-Parkersburg.
Off was 8 of 11 for 116 yards with one interception.
For the Falcons (1-2), Owen Thomas completed 19 of 30 passes for 203 yards with one interception while Terrence Colar gained 106 yards on seven carries.
JANESVILLE 40, RICEVILLE 34: Janesville turned to its passing game to outscore Riceville and improve to 3-0.
Sophomore Leo Dodd completed 10 of 16 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns — all to Caden Billingsley, who finished with four catches for 118 yards. Carson Pariseau led the ground game with 75 yards on 15 carries.
Riceville is 2-1.
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT 41, DUNKERTON 0: Northwood-Kensett (2-1) rushed for 351 yards and held Dunkerton (0-3) to 100 yards of total offense in a non-district contest.
ST. ANSGAR 60, STARMONT 0: Third-ranked St. Ansgar (3-0) ran for 386 yards and held Starmont (0-3) to 111 total yards.
Jack Sievert gained 173 yards on nine carries with three touchdowns and Ryan Cole also had three touchdowns.
GRUNDY CENTER 33, BCLUW 0: Zach Opheim ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns and Logan Knaack passed for 133 yards as Grundy Center improved to 3-0.
Nick Ascher caught four passes for 91 yards for the Spartans, while Wes Willis was in on five tackles for loss defensively. BCLUW fell to 0-3.
TRIPOLI 42, NORTH IOWA 6: Tripoli hiked its record to 2-1 behind a stout defensive effort and balanced offense.
Conner Piehl threw for 111 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 74 and had an interception on defense. Mason Bradley ran for 100 yards and two TDs on 16 attempts, and Lincoln Drewis caught three passes for 81 yards and a score for the Panthers. North Iowa is now 1-2.
TURKEY VALLEY 52, MIDLAND 6: Turkey Valley (3-0) ran for 308 yards, including 146 and three touchdowns by Dylan Elsbernd.
Elliot Dietzenback had a pair of interceptions for the Trojans, who held Midland (2-1) to 38 rushing yards.
AGWSR 72, COLLINS-MAXWELL 46: Jaden Penning had a big game as AGWSR (2-1) outscored Collins-Maxwell.
Penning ran 20 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns, caught two passes for 77 yards and a score and intercepted a pass. Titan Opperman added 106 passing yards and Cale Culver 91 rushing yards for the Cougars, who piled up 389 total rushing yards. Brody Roder returned a kickoff 65 yards for a TD.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 52, MESKWAKI 20: Gladbrook-Reinbeck picked up its first win in three games as Cullen Eiffler passed for 112 yards, Keagan Geisking ran for 101 and five touchdowns and Eli Thede chipped in 84 rushing yards, six pass receptions for 45 yards and a fumble recovery.
Aiden Wyatt had a pair of interceptions for the Rebels (1-2). Meskwaki slipped to 1-2.
WAUKON 38, NEW HAMPTON 6: Creed Welch picked apart New Hampton, hitting 16 of 26 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns as top-ranked Waukon improved to 3-0.
Ethan O’Neill had 106 receiving yards and two TDs on six catches and Waukon forced four New Hampton turnovers.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 26, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 0: Kole Johnson connected on 8 of 18 passes for 149 yards and Liam McIntyre ran for 97 yards as North Fayette Valley improved to 2-1.
OELWEIN 21, VINTON-SHELLSBURG 14: Gage Voshell ran 22 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns as Oelwein improved to 2-1.
Cameren Palmer had a pair of the Huskies’ three total interceptions. Vinton-Shellsburg fell to 2-1.
WEST MARSHALL 26, DENVER 20: Denver couldn’t quite pull out its first win of the season despite a 13 of 21 passing effort by Isaac Besh that was good for 158 yards and a 63-yard touchdown to Ethan Schoville.
Trevor Dorn was in on 10 tackles for the Cyclones, including four for a loss and three sacks.
MFL-MARMAC 35, JESUP 6: MFL-MarMac (3-0) had three interceptions and 10 tackles for a loss in its win over Jesup (1-2).
Kutter Anderson ran for 178 yards and Cedric Drahn passed for 130 for MFL-MM.
SOUTH WINNESHIEK 66, POSTVILLE 6: Jacob Herold completed 21 of 28 passes for 374 yards and five touchdowns to power South Winneshiek (2-1) over winless Postville.
Cael Kuboushek caught six passes for 114 yards and two TDs and Carter Wenthold finished with four catches for 104 yards and two scores. South Winn finished with 219 rushing yards and 436 through the air.
Defensively, the Warriors forced six turnovers, including five interceptions.
CHARLES CITY 14, UNION 6: Trevor Heitz rushed for 103 yards and a score as Charles City (1-2) won a defensive battle over Union (0-3).
Summaries
