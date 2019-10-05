NORTHWOOD -- Top-ranked Don Bosco took control early and cruised past Northwood-Kensett 56-6 in a matchup of teams that were 3-0 in 8-player, District 2.
Thomas Even broke free for 19- and 34-yard touchdowns in the opening quarter and added a 74-yard scoring burst in the second period as Don Bosco (6-0, 4-0) bolted to a 37-6 halftime lead.
Even finished with 260 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Cael Frost completed 4 of 7 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown to Lewis Havel and ran for 96 yards and two scores.
The Dons piled up 479 yards of total offense while limiting N-K to 103 rushing yards and no passing yards.
Northwood-Kensett fell to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the district.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 49, EAST MARSHALL 0: Class 1A's second-ranked Dike-New Hartford improved to 2-0 in the district and 6-0 overall.
Cade Bennett ran for three touchdowns as he gained 105 yards on 15 carries. Dane Fuller also scored three times as he ran for one, caught a Drew Sonnenberg pass for a 43-yard score and returned a punt 53 yards for his final TD.
Fuller had three receptions for 76 yards. Sonnenberg ended the night 6 of 9 for 144 yards and a touchdown.
East Marshall fell to 0-2 and 1-5
ST. ANSGAR 56, HUDSON 6: Jack Sievert gained 193 yards on 26 carries, six of them for touchdowns, to lead second-ranked and 6-0 St. Ansgar over Hudson (2-4).
Ryan Cole added 136 yards on 14 carries, including scoring runs of 42 and 36 yards.
Defensively, the Saints held Hudson to 128 total yards.
TRIPOLI 52, JANESVILLE 21: Conner Piehl had a huge night as Tripoli outscored Janesville in a key 8-player, District 2 matchup.
Piehl was 11 of 17 for 236 yards and five touchdowns, ran 24 times for 105 yards and a score and intercepted a pass on defense. Lincoln Drewis caught eight passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
Tripoli (4-2, 3-1) led 30-7 at halftime. Janesville fell to 4-2, 2-2.
DENVER 35, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 13: Denver scored 28 second-half points and gained 217 yards to blow past Aplington-Parkersburg.
Nathan Eggena had 24 carries for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and Isaac Besh was 6 of 13 passing for 95 yards and one touchdown.
Owen Thomas was 10-for-31 passing for 170 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions for A-P (1-1, 3-3)
FOREST CITY 14, HAMPTON-DUMONT 12: Reese Moore’s touchdown run with 32 seconds left gave Forest City a win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
The Bulldogs (1-5, 0-2) led 12-0 on a pair of touchdown passes from Cal Heeren, who completed 13 of 29 for 159 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Malyk Schunk was the leading receiver with three receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown.
