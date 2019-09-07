WAYLAND -- Janesville and WACO combined for nearly 1,100 yards in offense in an 8-player scoring marathon Friday.
When the dust settled, the Wildcats emerged with a 63-56 victory.
Leading Janesville (2-0) was junior Carson Pariseau, who gained 433 yards on 40 carries and scored six touchdowns, including three of 50 or more yards. He also added five PATs.
Senior Caden Billingsley led Janesville with none solo tackles and five assists.
The Warriors (1-1) had 423 yards passing and added 179 rushing.
