PARKERSBURG -- Aplington-Parkersburg shook off a game-tying West Marshall touchdown in the final minute and pulled out a 14-7 overtime win in high school football Friday night.
The Falcons (2-2) drove 80 yards on their first possession and took a 7-0 lead, but that was the end of the scoring until West Marshall (2-2) marched 72 yards for its only touchdown with 43 seconds to go in the game.
Three times the Trojans had the ball inside the 20-yard line, but a combination of penalties and the Falcon defense kept them out of the endzone.
In the OT, Owen Thomas connected with Jack Haren for a 19-yard pass that turned out to be the game winner. West Marshall had a third-and-goal from the 1, but the Falcons' defense came up with a pair of tackles for a loss to seal the win.
INDEPENDENCE 42, CENTER POINT-URBANA: Ninth-ranked Independence pulled away in the second half and routed Center Point-Urbana 42-0 Friday for its fourth high school football victory in as many games.
The Mustangs piled up a 474-117 advantage in total offense and broke a 14-0 game open with 28 second-half points. Logan Schmitt passed for 175 yards and fourth touchdowns and ran for 159 yards and a TD while Cole Davis caught four passes for 66 yards and three scores.
You have free articles remaining.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 36, UNION 0: Second-ranked Dike-New Hartford improved to 4-0 with a non-district win over Union (0-4).
Drew Sonnenberg completed 18 of 22 passes with no interceptions for 239 yards and four touchdowns -- three to Parker Kiewiet, who had seven total receptions for 160 yards. Cade Bennett was the leading rusher with 153 yards on 22 carries.
Defensively, the Wolverines limited the Knights to 58 total yards.
ST. ANSGAR 71, POSTVILLE 6: Third-ranked St. Ansgar (4-0, 2-0) recorded 630 rushing yards, 45 passing and surrendered just 136 total yards as the Saints raced past Postville (0-4, 0-2)
Jack Sievert led the Saints with 163 yards on 10 carries and four touchdowns. Ryan Cole had five carries for 117 yards and Derek Peterson added 115 yards on four carries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.