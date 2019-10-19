WAVERLY --Fourth-ranked Independence remained unbeaten and locked up at least a share of the Class 3A District 3 title with a 35-18 high school football victory at Waverly-Shell Rock Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock led 3-0 after one quarter on a 32-yard field goal by Noah Jeppesen, but the Mustangs scored a pair of touchdowns three minutes apart in the second quarter to take the lead for good. The Go-Hawks got within 14-11 late in the opening half, only to see Independence go up 21-11 on Marcus Beatty's eight-yard TD run with :28 on the clock.
Logan Schmitt was 5 of 13 for 114 yards and a TD, Kaleb Lamphier ran nine times for 94 yards and two TDs and Blake Bartz had three pass receptions for 46 yards and a score for Independence.
Defensively, the Mustangs held Waverly-Shell Rock (2-6, 1-3) to 138 total yards and just 94 on the ground.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 42, SOUTH HARDIN 7: Dike-New Hartford set up a final week showdown for the Class 1A District 6 championship with its rout of South Hardin.
The No. 1-ranked Wolverines (8-0, 4-0) will tangle with No. 10 Iowa City Regina (7-1, 4-0) next week.
In Friday's win, Cade Bennett ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns, Noah Epley ran for two scores, quarterback Drew Sonnenberg was 12-for-22 passing for 170 yards and Dane Fuller returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 24, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 0: Jalen Meyer carried the ball 41 times and gained 164 yards as Aplington-Parkersburg (5-3, 3-1) set up a final week showdown with Osage for the district title.
Meyer, a 185-pound senior, scored two touchdowns while Owen Thomas hit Jack Haren with a 43-yard TD pass. Haren ended the game with four receptions for 89 yards. Thomas was six of 13 with one interception for 124 yards.
A-P totaled 285 yards while limiting the Cougars (2-6, 1-3) to 88 yards.
ST. ANSGAR 57, MASON CITY NEWMAN 0: Class A's second-ranked St. Ansgar (8-0, 5-0) clinched at least a tie of the District 4 title with a shutout over Mason City Newman
The Saints rushed for 269 yards. Ryan Cole led the way with 94 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, and Jack Sievert added 84 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns.
St. Ansgar limited the Knights (2-6, 2-3) to 83 total yards.
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT 36, TRIPOLI 0: Northwood-Kensett (6-2, 5-1) remained in the postseason hunt behind a defense that held Tripoli (4-4, 3-3) to 48 net yards.
Caden Schrage ran for 182 yards on 22 carries as Northwood-Kensett piled up 246 rushing yards.
IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 35, FOREST CITY 6: Iowa Falls-Alden forced seven turnovers, including six interceptions, as the Cadets improved to 3-1 in the district and 6-2 overall.
Jackson Uhlenberg scored a pair of touchdowns as he gained 152 yards on 19 rushing attempts for the winners.
Iowa Falls-Alden ends the regular season at Clear Lake with the winner claiming the district title.
DENVER 28, NORTH BUTLER 0: Denver rushed for 222 yards and Isaac Besh passed for 112 and two touchdowns as the Cyclones blanked North Butler (1-7, 0-4).
Nathan Eggena carried the load for the Denver ground game with 27 attempts for 158 yards and a touchdown. Colton Reiter also ran for a score.
Defensively, the Cyclones (4-4, 3-1) intercepted three passes -- two by Trevan Reiter and one by Eggena.
NEVADA 35, UNION 21: Union got 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Brayden Grosse and 102 yards passing with a TD from Brandon Tompkins, but it wasn't enough to get the Knights (2-6, 2-2) a victory.
Nevada improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the district.
