MANCHESTER -- Seventh-ranked Independence made another statement Friday as the Mustangs whipped West Delaware 33-0 in a Class 3A, District 3 football matchup.
The game was scoreless after the opening period, but quarterback Logan Schmitt broke a 95-yard touchdown run 3 minutes, 25 seconds before halftime to send Independence off with a 7-0 lead.
The Mustangs (5-0) then erupted for 26 third-quarter points. Schmitt had 39- and 71-yard touchdown runs and hit Kaine Millard for a 30-yard TD while the defense chipped in a score on Christian Kremer's 35-yard fumble return.
Schmitt finished with 263 rushing yards on 21 carries as Independence piled up 281 total rushing yards.
“He is a special player and he is a great kid,” Independence Coach Justin Putz said. “It is also the leadership that he gives us out there and that is honestly kind of what we have come to expect out of Logan.”
Defensively, the Mustangs held West Delaware (2-3) to 224 total yards and forced four turnovers on the way to their third shutout of the season.
“That (the shutout) was one of our goals this game,” said Schmitt, who also led Independence with 10 ½ tackles and intercepted a pass. “We came out and we did it and it was awesome. Shutting out a good West Delaware team at Brown Field on their homecoming is really something to be proud of and something I will never forget.”
HUDSON 47, BCLUW 7: Joe Culham ran 30 times for 237 yards and two touchdowns as Hudson improved to 2-1 in district play and 2-3 overall.
Senior quarterback Payton Stuart completed 5 of 10 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown.
The Pirate defense held the Comets (0-2, 0-5) to 99 total yards.
JANESVILLE 35, ROCKFORD 28: Janesville's Leo Dodd ran five yards for the winning touchdown with 36 seconds remaining as the Wildcats won a back-and-forth battle over Rockford (3-2, 1-2).
Carson Pariseau had a big night on offense for Janesville (4-1, 2-1) with 175 rushing yards on 18 carries, a 22-yard touchdown reception from Dodd and a pair of field goals.
Jared Hoodjer had 16 tackles for the Wildcat defense.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 62, NORTH LINN 14: Second-ranked Dike-New Hartford (5-0) had 597 yards of total offense and opened district play with a win over previously undefeated North Linn.
Cade Bennett had 15 carries for 188 yards and three touchdowns, Drew Larson ran seven times for 109 yards and one TD, Drew Sonnenberg was 9 of 13 for 239 yards and four touchdowns, and Parker Kiewiet had 106 yards on four catches, two of which went for touchdowns.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 55, NORTH BUTLER 0: The Aplington-Parkersburg defense forced seven turnovers and limited North Butler to 77 total yards as the Falcons opened district play with a shutout.
North Butler lost five fumbles and threw a pair of interceptions.
Owen Thomas was 8 of 11 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Jack Haren was the leading receiver with two catches for 113 yards, including a 78-yards touchdown.
A-P (3-2, 1-0) rushed for 251 yards with Jalen Meyer’s 79 yards leading the way.
NEW HAMPTON 43, FOREST CITY 7: New Hampton (3-2) outgained Forest City (1-4) 335-128 as both teams opened district play.
Carter Ferrie led the Chickasaws' ground game with 26 carries for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
