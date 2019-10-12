{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art prep football

HUDSON --Payton Stuart connected with Zander Larson for a 52-yard touchdown with 25 seconds remaining to lift Hudson (3-4, 3-1) to a 14-7 victory over Wapsie Valley (4-3, 2-2) in high school football action Friday.

Hudson, the defending Class A state champion, took a 7-0 lead in the third quarter on a three-yard run by Trey Jochumsen. The Warriors tied it with 3:30 remaining in the contest on a two-yard run by Brock Beesecker.

The defenses dominated. Hudson had just 161 total yards and Wapsie Valley finished with 170.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 50, JESUP 16: Class 1A's top-ranked Dike-New Hartford rocked Jesup (2-5, 0-3) to improve to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in District 6.

Cade Bennett had 16 carries for 147 yards and four touchdowns and tackled a J-Hawk for a safety. Drew Sonnenberg threw for 140 yards and two TDs (9-for-13) and Parker Kiewiet was the leading receiver with three catches and one TD.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 26, LAKE MILLS 7: Aplington-Parkersburg turned to its ground game on a windy night and came through with four touchdowns as the Falcons improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the district.

The A-P defense held Lake Mills (4-3, 1-2) to minus-24 yards rushing with 17 tackles for a loss.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Senior Jalen Meyer had 36 carries for 234 yards and scored each of the Falcons' touchdowns as A-P rushed for 354 yards.

INDEPENDENCE 30, CHARLES CITY 7: Sixth-ranked Independence cruised past Charles City (2-5, 0-3) and improved to 7-0 on the season.

The Mustangs allowed the Comets just 135 total yards -- all on the ground -- and forced four turnovers. Matthew Doyle made 10 solo tackles and seven assists.

Independence finished with 334 yards of total offense. Logan Schmitt was 8 of 15 for 160 yards and three touchdowns passing and rushed 27 times for 100 yards and a score. Blake Bartz caught three passes for 105 yards and two TDs.

NORTHWOOD-KENSETT 41, JANESVILLE 19: Northwood-Kensett held Janesville to 153 total yards in an 8-player, District 2 matchup.

Kyle Nichols turned 22 rushing attempts into 223 yards for the Vikings (5-2, 4-1). Janesville slipped to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the district.

 

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments