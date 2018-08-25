Lightning delays and shortened games disrupted the opening night of the high school football season Friday for many teams around Northeast Iowa.
HUDSON 46, JESUP 8: Hudson extended its regular-season winning streak to 12 with a 46-8 win over Jesup.
Ethan Fulcher scored three times in the opening quarter as the Pirates jumped out to a 26-0 lead. Fulcher caught touchdown passes of 9 and 48 yards from Jacob Murray and had a 13-yard scoring run.
Murray was 6 of 10 passing for 126 yards with no interceptions, and Hudson’s Christian Seres ran for 151 yards on 19 carries and scored three times.
The J-Hawks’ Fisher Ohrt passed for 165 yards (20 of 29).
GRUNDY CENTER 34, BELLE PLAINE 22: Grundy Center turned it on in the final quarter to rally past Belle Plaine.
Trailing 22-15, the Spartans scored 19 unanswered points in the final period to win it, including a 47-yard touchdown scamper by Zach Opheim.
Cale Hendricks had 108 rushing yards on 15 carries and scored twice for Grundy Center and Caleb Kuiper added 73 rushing yards with a TD. The Spartans’ defense had a pair of interceptions and three tackles for loss.
JANESVILLE 61, CENTRAL ELKADER 12: Janesville got out to a quick start and raced past Central Elkader in an eight-player matchup.
The Wildcats led 40-0 at halftime.
Senior Dawson Charley had a big night for Janesville (1-1) with 118 yards rushing from 14 carries with four touchdowns.
DECORAH 24, WAUKON 20: Decorah edged Waukon in a non-district matchup of Northeast Iowa Conference rivals Friday.
It was a back-and-forth game with Waukon’s Dawson Baures scoring on runs of 81 and 65 yards and turning a pass reception into a 51-yard touchdown.
Tanner Knutson, who caught a short TD pass in the first half, broke free for a 25-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter that proved to be the game-winner.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 13, NEW HAMPTON 12: Carter Cuvelier threw two touchdowns passes, connecting once each with Jacob Kalkwarf and Aaron Price as the Falcons rallied from a 12-0 deficit to win.
Cuvelier was 8 of 23 for 109 yards in the game. Sam Nolte rushed 29 times for 95 yards to lead A-P on the ground.
Wyatt Stochl threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Sweitzer and scored on quarterback sneak to give the Chickasaws its 12-0 lead. Sweitzer rushed the ball 20 times for 151 yards.
New Hampton drove to inside the A-P 30 before turning the ball over with just more than three minutes left in the game.
INDEPENDENCE 51, OELWEIN 14: Logan Schmitt completed 13 of 14 passes for 211 yards and two scores and rushed for another 119 and two more touchdowns to lead the Mustangs.
Sean Geertsema caught 12 passes for 186 yards and both touchdowns, including one for 61 yards, and Ethan Holt rushed 14 times for 139 and three scores also for Independence.
UNION 26, DYERSVILLE BECKAMAN 13: Dylan Felderman passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns, including a 99-yard touchdown pass to Britton Rolison in the Knights’ victory.
Rolison also caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Felderman as he finished with 149 receiving yards.
WAPSIE VALLEY 28, CLAYTON RIDGE 8: Kobe Risse completed touchdown passes to Blayde Bellis, Isaac Buzynski and Tanner Sauerbrei as the Warriors rolled to a season-opening win.
Risse also rushed for a touchdown as he passed for 181 yards. Trevor Sauerbrei and Brock Beesecher rushed for 87 and 71 yards, respectively, for Wapsie Valley.
NORTH TAMA 69, NORTH MAHASKA 6: Five different Redhawks rushed for touchdowns as North Tama cruised to victory.
Hale Hulme carried the ball just four times, but he accumulated 81 yards and three touchdowns, including a 41-yard scamper. Gabe Kopriva had a 30-yard touchdown run, and Luke Pennell scored a 32-yard rushing touchdown.
The Redhawks picked off three passes and recovered a fumble.
TURKEY VALLEY 38, AGWSR 13: Dylan Elsbernd rushed 11 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Trojans.
Seth Huinker added a rushing touchdown, and Keegan Balk hauled in a six-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Leibold.
Summaries
HUDSON 46, JESUP 8
Hudson 26 13 7 0 — 46
Jesup 0 0 0 8 — 8
Hud – Ethan Fulcher 9 pass from Jacob Murray (kick failed)
Hud – Fulcher 13 run (run failed)
Hud – Fulcher 48 pass from Murray (Austin Appleton kick)
Hud – Christian Seres 5 run (Appleton kick)
Hud – Izik Rodrigues 30 pass from Murray (kick failed)
Hud – Seres 13 run (Appleton kick)
Hud – Seres 12 run (Appleton kick)
Jes – Dylan Brown 3 pass Fischer Ohrt (pass good)
GRUNDY CENTER 34, BELLE PLAINE 22
Grundy Center 0 15 0 19 — 34
Belle Plaine 0 8 14 0 — 22
GC — Caleb Kuiper 18 run (Cale Hendricks kick)
BP — Garrett Straight 5 run (Trevin Straight run)
GC — Hendricks 3 run (Austin Knaack pass from Hendricks)
BP — T. Straight 7 run (Tanner Meeks run)
BP — T. Straight 3 run (run failed)
GC — Knaack 1 run (kick failed)
GC — Zach Opheim 47 run (kick failed)
GC — Hendricks 6 run (Hendricks kick)
DECORAH 24, WAUKON 20
Waukon 8 6 0 6 — 20
Decorah 7 10 0 7 — 24
Dec — Drake Shelton 1 run (Cameron DeLong kick)
Wau — Dawson Baures 81 run (Ethan O’Neil run)
Dec — Tanner Knutson 3 pass from Jace Johnson (DeLong kick)
Wau — Baures 51 pass from Brock Hatlan (run failed)
Dec — FG Delong 40
Dec — Knutson 25 run (DeLong kick)
Wau — Baures 65 run (run failed)
JANESVILLE 61, CENT. ELKADER 12
Janesville 13 27 7 14 — 61
Cent. Elkader 0 0 13 0 – 13
Jane – Dawson Charley 21 run (kick fail)
Jane – Charley 5 run (Charley kick)
Jane – Caron Pariseau 8 run (Charley kick)
Jane – Charley 1 run (Charley kick)
Jane – Joe Carlson 5 run (Charley kick)
Jane – Brandin Carlson 4 pass from Leo Dodd (run fail)
CE – Reagan Erickson 5 run (run fail)
Jane – Charley 56 run (Charley kick)
CE – Max Wingert 19 run (run fail)
Jane – Dodd 10 run (run fail)
Jane – Dodd 8 run (Jared Hoodjer run)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.