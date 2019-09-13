GARWIN -- After a pair of tough losses to open the season, defending Class A state champion Hudson whipped Green Mountain-Garwin 38-0 Friday to break into the win column.
The Pirates had 387 yards of total offense while limiting GMG to 100.
Junior Joe Culham led the attack with 140 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown. Senior Payton Stuart ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a 54-yarder and finished with 112 yards on 13 carries.
Hudson collected 17 first downs while limiting the Wolverines (0-3) to just five.
INDEPENDENCE 47, MAQUOKETA 7: Independence topped the 45-point mark for the third straight week as the Mustangs dominated Maquoketa.
Riding its explosive running attack, Independence (3-0) led 19-0 after one quarter and 26-7 by halftime. The Mustangs piled up 401 rushing yards, 495 total yards and 26 first downs.
Quarterback Logan Schmitt turned 22 rushing attempts into 217 yards and five touchdowns and completed 7 of 12 passes for 94 yards. Kaleb Lamphier added 78 yards on the ground and Marcus Beatty 64 while Brayden Holt topped the receiving corps with three catches for 59 yards.
It was the first setback of the season for Maquoketa.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 69, NORTH BUTLER 0: Dike-New Hartford scored 42 points in the opening quarter and the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Wolverines shut out North Butler.
Cade Bennett started the scoring with a 20-yard run and later added TDs of 20 and nine yards. The Wolverines had 374 total yards, led by Bennett's 123 yards on nine carries.
Nathan Graves picked off a pair of Bearcat passes and returned one 27 yards for a touchdown.
Dike is now 3-0 while North Butler is 1-2.
You have free articles remaining.
IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 28, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 13: Quarterback Samuel Off threw scoring passes of 64 and 7 yards as he led Iowa Falls-Alden (2-1) to a win over Aplington-Parkersburg.
Off was 8 of 11 for 116 yards with one interception.
For the Falcons (1-2), Owen Thomas completed 19 of 30 passes for 203 yards with one interception while Terrence Colar gained 106 yards on seven carries.
With the win the Cadets improve to 2-1 while AP is now 1-2.
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT 41, DUNKERTON 0: Northwood-Kensett (2-1) rushed for 351 yards and held Dunkerton to 100 yards of total offense in a non-district contest.
The Raiders fell to 0-3 for the season.
ST. ANSGAR 60, STARMONT 0: St. Ansgar, rated No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Class A poll, ran for 386 yards and shut out Starmont (0-3).
Jack Sievert gained 173 yards on nine carries with touchdowns of 30, 45, and 10 yards.
Ryan Cole also had three touchdowns and added six PAT points.
The Saints (3-0) limited the Stars to 111 total yards.
---CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES---
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.