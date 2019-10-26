GILBERTVILLE -- Top-ranked and unbeaten Don Bosco tuned up for the 8-player high school football playoffs Friday with a 73-18 rout of Riceville.
The Dons bolted to a 35-6 first-quarter lead and were up 49-6 at halftime.
Cael Frost ran seven times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Thomas Even turned six carries into 101 yards and three scores while adding a 50-yard punt return TD. Frost went 2-for-2 passing with touchdowns to Fischer Ohrt and Lewis Havel. Ohrt and Havel also had an interception each on defense while Cade Tenold finished with 11 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.
NORTH TAMA 57, BCLUW 12: North Tama rushed for 440 yards and buried BCLUW 57-12 to complete a 9-0 regular season.
The Redhawks were led by quarterback Gabe Kopriva, who rushed for 115 yards and a TD and completed 2 of 3 passes for 58 yards and a score. Skyler Staker added 92 rushing yards and two TDs, and Zach Greiner finished with 88 yards and two more scores.
GRUNDY CENTER 17, WAPSIE VALLEY 14: Grundy Center fought off Wapsie Valley to secure a spot in the postseason.
The Spartans got 118 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns to Nick Ascher from Logan Knaack (8-for-13), 85 rushing yards from Zach Opheim and a key, 20-yard field goal from Cale Hendricks.
JESUP 27, EAST MARSHALL 6: Jace Pilcher completed 12 of 26 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown as Jesup closed out the season with a district win.
Jerret Delagardelle ran for two scores while Tanner Cole led the J-Hawks with 79 rushing yards.
NEW HAMPTON 21, HAMPTON-DUMONT-CAL 6: Mason Lane passed for 160 yards and a touchdown and Ryan Pickar ran for 98 yards as New Hampton finished with a winning record (5-4, 3-2).
Nathan O'Donnell returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown, and Jacob Durnan recovered a fumble for another Chickasaw TD.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 23, NORTH BUTLER 6: Sumner-Fredericksburg finished at 3-6 overall and 2-3 in district play with a win Friday.
Kelby Olson ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns and Brandon Meyer passed for 61 yards and a score.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 31, CHARLES CITY 27: Donovan Wessel returned kickoffs 90 and 72 yards for touchdowns as Waverly-Shell Rock (3-6, 2-3) wrapped up the season with win over Charles City (2-7, 0-5).
Ethan Flege completed 9 of 20 passes for 180 yards while McCrae Hagarty and Jonathan Wessel ran for TDs for the Go-Hawks.
Trever Heitz ran 33 times for 175 yards and three TDs for Charles City.
INDEPENDENCE 28, DECORAH 21: Independence completed an undefeated regular season with a hard-earned win over Decorah (4-5, 3-2).
It was a 14-14 game at halftime, but a pair of third-quarter touchdown runs by Independence quarterback Logan Schmitt proved to be the difference.
The Mustangs finished with 460 total yards, including 351 rushing. Schmitt ran 26 times for 193 yards and four TDs and also completed 12 of 15 passes for 109 yards. Kaleb Lamphier added 147 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Decorah's Briggs Duwe hit 7 of 14 passes for 147 yards and ran for three touchdowns.
OSAGE 30, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 20: Osage (5-4, 5-0) topped Aplington-Parkersburg to claim the Class 1A District 3 title and a playoff berth.
After falling behind 16-7, the Falcons (5-3, 3-2) scored 20 unanswered points to take a 20-16 lead. But Osage’s Zach Williams put his team back on top with a 51-yard scoring run in the third and the ended the scoring with a four-yard TD. For the game he rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Collin Muller was 14-for-20 for 148 yards and one touchdown. Thor Maakestad had six receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.
Jalen Meyer gained 196 yards on 49 carries and had a pair of touchdowns to lead the Falcons.
CRESTWOOD 7, FOREST CITY 6: Crestwood’s only score of the game was a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Reece Wilson that tied the game at 6-6, and Carter Henry’s PAT kick gave the Cadets the win.
Forest City (2-7, 1-4) outgained Crestwood 278-176 but the Cadets (5-4, 3-2) kept the Indians out of the end zone.
DENVER 56, LAKE MILLS 13: Denver finished strong to post a 5-4 season record.
Nathan Eggena ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns and Isaac Besch was 5 of 7 passing for 72 yards and touchdowns to Colton Reiter and Ethan Schoville. Denver rushed for 377 total yards.
Lake Mills finished 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the district.
ST. ANSGAR 42, CENTRAL SPRINGS 0: St. Ansgar will take a 9-0 record into the playoffs after Friday's shutout win.
Jack Sievert ran 13 times for 108 yards and a touchdown and Ryan Cole added 102 yards on 10 carries with a score and returned a punt for a TD. Cade Duckert completed two passes -- both for TDs.
WEST MARSHALL 34, UNION 6: Union finished a 2-7 season with a loss to West Marshall (6-3, 4-1).
Brayden Grosse ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries for Union.
TRIPOLI 28, DUNKERTON 26: Conner Piehl passed for 196 yards and four touchdowns to help Tripoli (5-4, 4-3) to a narrow 8-player win over Dunkerton (1-8, 1-6).
Piehl was 10 of 20 with no interceptions. Two of his TD tosses went to Ethan Steere while Dawson Bergmann and Lincoln Drewis hauled in one apiece. Tripoli rushed for just 110 yards.
AGWSR 58, TWIN CEDARS 18: Jaden Penning ran for 82 yards and four touchdowns and Titan Opperman threw for two as AGWSR (7-2, 6-1) closed its 8-player season with a win.
Twin Cedars finished 1-9 and 0-7.
TURKEY VALLEY 78, CENTRAL ELKADER 0: Third-ranked Turkey Valley wrapped up a 9-0 regular season on its way to the playoffs.
The Trojans had 10 different players with rushing attempts and nobody with more than eight as they piled up 259 yards on the ground.
