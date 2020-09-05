Area prep football roundup: Decorah pulls out thriller against Crestwood, 21-20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CRESCO – Decorah trailed 20-7 with 7 minutes and 43 seconds left to Crestwood Friday.

But just like the Vikings (2-0) did a week before in a 19-18 win over Waukon, Decorah found a way to win.

Jacob Pipho returned a kick 92 yards for a touchdown to pull the Vikings within 20-14, and Cael Luzum scored on a 1-yard run with 1:22 left to tie it.

Brody Young’s PAT after Luzum’s scored proved to be the game winner.

Carter Henry passed for 143 yards and a score and he rushed for 129 yards and two scores to lead the Cadets (0-2).

Class 1A

WEST MARSHALL 33, APLINGTON-PARKESBURG 19: The Trojans rallied with two four-quarter touchdowns to top Falcons.

A-P (0-2) took a 19-18 lead on Chase Verrett’s second touchdown run of the game.

But Preston Pope rushed for his third touchdown of the game shortly after, and Brayden Evertson iced the game for West Marshall with his second touchdown reception late.

Pope rushed 240 yards on 31 carries.