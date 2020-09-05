Area prep football roundup: Decorah pulls out thriller against Crestwood, 21-20

CRESCO – Decorah trailed 20-7 with 7 minutes and 43 seconds left to Crestwood Friday.
But just like the Vikings (2-0) did a week before in a 19-18 win over Waukon, Decorah found a way to win.
Jacob Pipho returned a kick 92 yards for a touchdown to pull the Vikings within 20-14, and Cael Luzum scored on a 1-yard run with 1:22 left to tie it.
Brody Young’s PAT after Luzum’s scored proved to be the game winner.
Carter Henry passed for 143 yards and a score and he rushed for 129 yards and two scores to lead the Cadets (0-2).
Class 1A
WEST MARSHALL 33, APLINGTON-PARKESBURG 19: The Trojans rallied with two four-quarter touchdowns to top Falcons.
A-P (0-2) took a 19-18 lead on Chase Verrett’s second touchdown run of the game.
But Preston Pope rushed for his third touchdown of the game shortly after, and Brayden Evertson iced the game for West Marshall with his second touchdown reception late.
Pope rushed 240 yards on 31 carries.
Owen Thomas threw for 181 yards for the Falcons, and Verrett rushed for 128 yards on 21 carries.
Class A
SOUTH HARDIN 19, DENVER 7: Isaac Besh passed for 151 yards with Caylor Hoffer hauling in seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown but the Cyclones fell short as they dropped to 0-2.
ST. ANSGAR 23, GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA 6: Justin Horgen passed for a touchdown and rushed for another as the Saints improved to 2-0.
Eight-player
TRIPOLI 42, MIDLAND 6: Conner Piehl rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for three touchdowns to help the Panthers improve to 2-0.
JANESVILLE 52, AGWSR 26: The Wildcats fell behind 14-0, but scored the next 44 points to pull out the victory.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!