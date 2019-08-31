PARKERSBURG -- Owen Thomas hit Terrance Colar for touchdown passes of 15, 12 and 61 yards, the last with 39 seconds to play, as Aplington-Parkersburg pulled off a 22-18 comeback win over New Hampton.
After falling behind 7-0 in the second quarter, the Chickasaws scored 18 straight points.
With 4:17 remaining, Thomas was faced with a fourth-and-22 from his own 22, but he managed to complete a pass for the first down and the Falcons the cut the deficit to 18-15.
With :59 remaining on the clock, A-P got the ball back at its own 39 and went on to claim the win.
Colar, a senior who had not played football since his freshman year, caught five passes for 142 yards and a school record three receiving touchdowns. He also had a goal-line interception that kept New Hampton from scoring.
Thomas was 14 of 27 for 272 yards with no interceptions.
New Hampton had 448 yards of total offense. Connor Rochford was 21 of 35 for 208 yards passing with one interception, and Brayden Anderson gained 104 rushing yards on seven carries.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 48, DENVER 0: Dike-New Hartford opened the 2019 campaign with a shutout over the visiting Denver Cyclones.
Four Wolverines shared the scoring honors. Drew Sonnenberg completed three scoring passes. Two went to Dane Fuller and a third to Parker Kiewiet while Sonnenberg also ran for another TD. Kiewiet blocked a punt and returned it 23 yards for a score.
Cade Bennett added a pair of scoring runs, including one of 62 yards. For the game he had 15 carries for 157 yards. Sonnenberg completed 12 of 14 passes for 185 yards.
JANESVILLE 62, CENTRAL 8 -- Eight Wildcats combined for 291 yards rushing as Janesville topped Central Elkader, 62-8.
Carson Pariseau led all rushers with 84 yards and three scoring runs. Jaden Appleby ran for a pair of touchdowns and had a 71-yard punt return.
The Janesville defense limited Central to 76 yards rushing on 38 carries and allowed 82 yards passing.
ST. ANSGAR 66, WEST FORK 14 -- Jack Sievert led St. Ansgar to a convincing win over West Fork.
The 6-foot-2, 209-pound senior ran for five touchdowns and caught a Cade Duckert pass for a 35-yard TD. For the game, Sievert had 12 carries for 185 yards while Ryan Cole gained 110 yards on eight carries. As a team, the Saints had 485 yards total offense, 436 rushing.
