Area prep football round-up: Wolverines win fourth straight
top story
FRIDAY'S AREA PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Area prep football round-up: Wolverines win fourth straight

Clip art prep football

DIKE – Drew Larson rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns as Dike-New Hartford closed its regular-season with its fourth consecutive win, a 41-0 blanking of East Marshall,

Larson scored on runs of 1, 3 and 53, while the Wolverines (5-2) saw Nathan Moore complete 12 of 14 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Dane Fuller had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

ST. ANSGAR 20, LAKE MILLS 16: Second-ranked Saint Ansgar scored twice in the fourth  quarter to rally for victory.

The Saints (7-0) trailed 16-6 at the beginning of the fourth, but pulled within two on Ryan Cole’s 83-yard touchdown run. St. Ansgar got the gam-winning score on a  40-yard Justin Horgen run.

Cole rushed 22 times for 221 yards and the two touchdowns.

Summaries

ST ANSGAR 20, LAKE MILLS 16

Lake Mills;8;8;0;0  --  16

St. Ansgar;0;6;0;14 – 20

LM – Casey Hanson 32 run (Ben Berger run)

LM – Hanson 34 run (Hanson run)

SA – Ryan Cole 5 run (run failed)

SA – Cole 83 run (Sage Hulshizer kick)

SA – Justin Horgen 40 run (Hulshizer kick)

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 41, EAST MARSHALL 0

East Marshall;0;0;0;0  --  0

Dike-NH;7 ;20;14;0 -- 41

DNH – Drew Larson 1 run (Nolan Dall kick)

DNH – Devon Kollasch 65 punter return (kick failed)

DNH – Larson 3 run (Dall kick)

DNH – Dane Fuller 31 from Nathan Moore (Dall kick)

DNH – Kollasch 21 pass from Moore (Dall kick)

DNH – Larson 53 run (Dall kick)

