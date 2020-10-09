Area prep football round-up: Wolverines win fourth straight

DIKE – Drew Larson rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns as Dike-New Hartford closed its regular-season with its fourth consecutive win, a 41-0 blanking of East Marshall,

Larson scored on runs of 1, 3 and 53, while the Wolverines (5-2) saw Nathan Moore complete 12 of 14 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dane Fuller had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

ST. ANSGAR 20, LAKE MILLS 16: Second-ranked Saint Ansgar scored twice in the fourth quarter to rally for victory.

The Saints (7-0) trailed 16-6 at the beginning of the fourth, but pulled within two on Ryan Cole’s 83-yard touchdown run. St. Ansgar got the gam-winning score on a 40-yard Justin Horgen run.

Cole rushed 22 times for 221 yards and the two touchdowns.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.