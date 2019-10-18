GLADBROOK -- Late October and district showdowns bring out the best in Gladbrook-Reinbeck's football teams.
The Rebels rose to the occasion again Friday as they raced past AGWSR 40-0 in a matchup of 8-player District 5 co-leaders that both began the night 5-0.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-2, 6-0) set the tone from the start. The Rebels stopped the Cougars' opening drive then marched down the field on an eight-play drive capped by Eli Thede's nine-yard touchdown run.
On G-R's next possession, junior tailback Keagan Giesking carried the load on a 66-yard drive, bursting up the middle for a 14-0 lead that held for the halftime score.
"The game was a lot closer than what the score may show," Rebels coach John Olson said. "We just took advantage of some of the schemes we saw and the defense outperformed what we expected. We are not built to make a lot of tackles for losses, we are more suited for making you earn everything you get from us.
"We worked a lot on defense this week more than the offense. We wanted to hold them down to a couple scores and then be able to run the ball on offense."
The Rebels followed the script with shutout defense and 388 yards on the ground. Giesking accounted for 289 yards on 30 carries with four touchdowns.
"We were expecting a hard hitting defensive game tonight," said Giesking. "Our offensive line just went out there and dominated. We wanted to just keep pounding the ball at them and not let up and the line made that possible with the great blocking they did.
"We find most of our success from the ground," said Giesking. "I just cannot say enough about how the line did. We have really worked hard as a team this year and even the underclassmen have stepped up and played a big part. Now we need to go out next week and keep the pedal down and make another run."
The Cougars (6-2, 5-1) made one last effort to erase the goose-egg on the scoreboard, but the G-R defense stuffed the final play at the goal line to preserve the shutout.
"Now that we have wrapped up the district, we need to keep the guys motivated and not lose their focus," said Olson. "We have another tough game coming up against Colo-Nesco and we need to be ready to go and not let up.
"They need to concentrate on the bigger and better things ahead."
