DIKE -- Dike-New Hartford showed why it sits atop the Associated Press Class 1A high school football rankings Friday during a 59-0 rout of Jesup.
The Wolverines (7-0 overall, 3-0 District 6) had 353 yards of total offense with junior Cade Bennett gaining 164 yards on 17 carries with a pair of touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Drew Sonnenberg was perfect on six passes for 135 yards and a pair of scores while D-NH also scored on a punt return, a blocked punt return and an interception return.
Jesup is 1-6 and 0-3.
DECORAH 28, WEST DELAWARE 13: Decorah topped West Delaware to remain tied for the district lead with Independence at 3-0.
The Vikings (5-2 overall) took an early lead when Drake Shelton scored on a 48-yard run with 9:24 remaining in the first. Less than four minutes later, he caught a pass from Jace Johnson good for a 17-yard TD.
Meyer led all rushers with 153 yards on 18 carries while Decorah's Johnson completed 7 of 9 passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns and Clay Johansen gained 102 yards on 10 carries, one of which was for 74 yards,
West Delaware is 0-3 in the district and 3-4 overall.
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT 28, JANESVILLE 11: Northwood-Kensett rode a strong second half to a win that kept the fourth-ranked Vikings atop 8-player District 5 (7-0, 5-0).
Janesville's Dawson Charley kicked a 28-yard field goal for the only points of the first half. Northwood-Kensett regrouped and scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to take a 14-3 lead.
The Wildcats (3-5, 2-3) answered with Joey Carlson's 16-yard TD pass to Brandin Carlson and a two-point conversion to make it 14-11, but the Vikings broke a pair of long runs in the the final 9 1/2 minutes to lock up the win.
Lane Anderson rushed for 154 yards on 31 carries and Brandon Varner added 116 on 10 attempts for N-K while the Vikings' defense allowed Janesville just 102 yards of total offense.
ST. ANSGAR 40, SOUTH WINNESHIEK 39: After South Winn battled back from a 34-3 deficit to take a 39-34 lead in the fourth, Ryan Sievert’s fourth touchdown of the night put St. Ansgar ahead to stay.
South Winn's Jacob Herold had completed 29 of 38 passes for 402 yards and three touchdowns and was moving his team, but Ethan Kirchgatter's interception sealed the win for the Saints (5-2, 4-0).
Jack Sievert gained 167 yards (three TDs) on 24 carries while Collin Kramer had 14 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown for St. Ansgar.
The Warriors are now 3-1 and 4-3 overall.
LAKE MILLS 31, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 14: Lake Mills (3-4, 2-1) held Aplington-Parkersburg (3-4, 1-2) to 56 yards on the ground and 144 yards of total offense in a Class 1A, District 3 matchup.
Meanwhile the Bulldog offense gained 230 on the ground and added 102 passing.
A-P’s Carter Cuvelier was seven of 16 passing for 88 yards.
GRUNDY CENTER 21, NEWMAN 20: A missed PAT was the difference as Grundy Center (5-2) edged Mason City Newman (5-2) in a non-district contest.
After Caleb Kuiper scored his second touchdown of the game with a 74-yard run to tie the game at 14, Logan Knaack put the Spartans up 21-14 with a 37-yard run, followed by Adam Hoy's third PAT.
The Knights cut the lead to one, but their PAT was unsuccessful.
Kuiper had 24 carries for 200 yards and a pair of TDs while Knaack carried 15 times for 145 yards and a touchdown.
