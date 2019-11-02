BELLE PLAINE — Grundy Center made the most of its opportunities Friday as the Spartans began the Class A high school football playoffs with a 28-14 road win at Belle Plaine.
Fifth-ranked Grundy Center (9-1) ran just 40 offensive plays, but turned them into 378 yards. Logan Knaack completed 7 of 12 passes for 167 yards with an 85-yard touchdown pass to Cale Hendricks, who finished with 129 receiving yards on three catches.
Meanwhile, Zach Opheim kept the chains moving in the running game with 192 yards on 20 carries with a 52-yard TD. Knaack added two more rushing scores, including a 16-yarder.
Grundy Center advanced to a quarterfinal matchup Friday against 10-0 and third-ranked MFL/MarMac in Monona.
NORTH TAMA 16, CENTRAL DECATUR 6: North Tama’s defense rose to the occasion as the third-ranked Redhawks held off Central Decatur.
North Tama (10-0) also displayed an efficient offense on the way to a quarterfinal matchup Friday against Woodbury Central (9-1) in Traer.
Gabe Kopriva completed 7 of 9 passes for 66 yards while Zach Greiner ran 16 times for 169 yards, Noah Weber added 97 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and Skyler Staker got 90 yards out of seven attempts with a score.
ST. ANSGAR 52, EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG 21: No. 2-ranked St. Ansgar moved on to the playoff quarterfinals by outscoring Ed-Co.
The Saints were led by Jack Sievert, who had 26 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Ryan Cole added 110 yards on 15 carries and had a pair of scoring runs.
St. Ansgar jumped out to a 30-0 lead in the opening half before the Vikings (7-3) scored late in the second quarter. The Saints finished with a 461-295 edge in total offense.
Now 10-0, St. Ansgar hosts 9-1 and sixth-ranked Earlham in next Friday’s quarterfinals.
8-player
EASTON VALLEY 55, GLADBROOK-REINBECK 6: Easton Valley held Gladbrook-Reinbeck in check all night en route to a win in the opening round of the 8-player playoffs Friday night on the Rebels’ home field.
The Rebels (7-3) mustered just 156 total yards of offense. Junior running back Keagan Giesking, who entered the night averaging 10.9 yards per carry, finished with 63 yards on 25 carries, a 2.5 per carry average.
Meanwhile, Easton Valley’s offense – which entered the night as the highest-scoring offense in the state regardless of classification – lived up the billing. Nate Trenkamp threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns, becoming just the fourth quarterback in Iowa 8-player history to throw 100 career touchdown passes.
The River Hawks (9-1) led 20-0 after the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime.
Eli Thede broke up the shutout with a 71-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
TURKEY VALLEY 52, ROCKFORD 8: Turkey Valley raced past Rockford in 8-player playoff action.
Ethan Leibold passed for 96 yards and two touchdowns and ran 16 times for 71 yards and four scores for the 10-0 and second-ranked Trojans. Dylan Elsbernd added 70 rushing yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 60 yards and two TDs. Eli Reicks returned a kickoff 69 yards for a touchdown.
Turkey Valley will host 8-2 HLV in next Friday’s quarterfinals.
Class 3A
PELLA 24, INDEPENDENCE 6: Pella’s defense bottled up sixth-ranked Independence’s potent offense and ended the Mustangs’ perfect season in the first round of the Class 3A high school football playoffs Friday.
The Dutch, 8-2 and winners of six straight, took a 9-0 halftime lead on a first-quarter field and and an Aaron Downs touchdown run in the second period.
Independence got a 91-yard kickoff return touchdown from Kaleb Lamphier, but little else. The Mustangs finished with eight first downs, 80 rushing yards and just 46 passing yards on eight completions in 21 attempts with three interceptions.
Lamphier led Independence (9-1) with 39 rushing yards on eight carries and three pass receptions for 20 yards. Cole Davis had 10.5 tackles.
Class 1A
WEST LYON 55, OSAGE 14: Fourth-ranked West Lyon rode its powerful ground game past Osage.
Quarterback Jalyn Gramstad ran for 170 yards on eight attempts with three touchdowns as West Lyon (9-1) piled up 309 total rushing yards. Gramstad also threw for two scores and recovered a fumble.
Colin Muller of Osage passed for 177 yards and TDs to Thor Maakestad and Spencer Mooberry, but was intercepted twice and the Green Devils finished with just 75 rushing yards.
Summaries
Class 3A
PELLA 24, INDEPENDENCE 6
Independence 0 0 0 6 — 6
Pella 3 6 0 15 — 24
Pella — FG Silas Vanderhoff 37
Pella — Aaron Downs 39 run (kick failed)
You have free articles remaining.
Pella — Downs 9 run (Downs run)
Ind — Kaleb Lamphier 91 kickoff return (kick failed)
Pella — Ryan Mace 2 run (Vanderhoff kick)
Class A
NORTH TAMA 16, CENT. DECATUR 6
Cent. Decatur 0 0 0 6 — 6
North Tama 8 0 8 0 — 16
NT — Skyler Staker 1 run (Noah Weber run)
NT — Gabe Kopriva 1 run (Kopriva run)
CD — Cole pedersen 2 run (run failed)
ST. ANSGAR 52, ED-CO 21
Edgewood-Colesburg 0 7 7 7 — 21
St. Ansgar 6 24 22 0 — 52
SA – Adam Williams 25 pass from Cade Duckert (kick failed)
SA – Jack Sievert 30 run (Sievert run)
SA – Duckert 13 run (Sievert run)
SA – Ryan Cole 11 run (Sievert run)
EC – Keegan Hansel 15 pass from Parker Rochford (Sawyer Smith kick)
EC – Hansell 35 pass from Rochford (Smith kick)
SA – Sievert 3 run (Sievert run)
SA – Cole 16 run (Sievert run)
SA – Sievert 41 run (run failed)
ED – Xavier Reeves 82 interception return (Smith kick)
8-player
EAST. VALLEY 55, GLAD.-REINBECK 6
Easton Valley 20 14 7 14 — 55
Gladbrook-Rein. 0 0 6 0 — 6
EV — Logan House 16 pass from Nate Trenkamp (Reid Hinerichsen kick), 9:00
EV — Braydin Farrell 16 pass from Trenkamp (Hinerichsen kick), 2:25
EV — Cade Jargo 6 pass from Trenkamp (kick failed), 0:37
EV — Kolton Murphy 27 interception return (Hinerichsen kick), 10:20
EV — Farrell 23 pass from Trenkamp (Hinerichsen kick), 6:40
EV — Farrell 10 run (Hinerichsen kick), 10:43
GR — Eli Thede 71 run (pass failed), 2:04
EV — Murphy 5 run (Hinerichsen kick), 11:53
EV — Farrell 13 run (Hinerichsen kick), 4:54
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.