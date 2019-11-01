GLADBROOK – Easton Valley has grabbed a lot of attention with its high-octane offense this season.
But the defense for the River Hawks is just as impressive.
Easton Valley held Gladbrook-Reinbeck in check all night en route to a 55-6 win in the opening round of the 8-player playoffs Friday night on the Rebels’ home field.
The Rebels (7-3) mustered just 156 total yards of offense. Junior running back Keagan Giesking, who entered the night averaging 10.9 yards per carry, finished with 63 yards on 25 carries, a 2.5 per carry average.
“It’s an extremely tough defense. They’re fundamentally solid, for sure,” Rebels head coach John Olson said. “They’ve got really good technique, their defensive ends are really solid. You can tell their defensive line coach and the defensive coordinator does a helluva job.”
Meanwhile, Easton Valley’s offense – which entered the night as the highest-scoring offense in the state regardless of classification – lived up the billing. Nate Trenkamp threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns, becoming just the fourth quarterback in Iowa 8-player history to throw 100 career touchdown passes.
The River Hawks (9-1) led 20-0 after the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime.
Eli Thede broke up the shutout with a 71-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
TURKEY VALLEY 52, ROCKFORD 8: Turkey Valley raced past Rockford in 8-player playoff action.
Ethan Leibold passed for 96 yards and two touchdowns and ran 16 times for 71 yards and four scores for the 10-0 and second-ranked Trojans. Dylan Elsbernd added 70 rushing yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 60 yards and two TDs. Eli Reicks returned a kickoff 69 yards for a touchdown.
Turkey Valley will host 8-2 HLV in next Friday's quarterfinals.
You have free articles remaining.
Class 3A
PELLA 24, INDEPENDENCE 6: Pella's defense bottled up sixth-ranked Independence's potent offense and ended the Mustangs' perfect season in the first round of the Class 3A high school football playoffs Friday.
The Dutch, 8-2 and winners of six straight, took a 9-0 halftime lead on a first-quarter field and and an Aaron Downs touchdown run in the second period.
Independence got a 91-yard kickoff return touchdown from Kaleb Lamphier, but little else. The Mustangs finished with eight first downs, 80 rushing yards and just 46 passing yards on eight completions in 21 attempts with three interceptions.
Lamphier led Independence (9-1) with 39 rushing yards on eight carries and three pass receptions for 20 yards. Cole Davis had 10.5 tackles.
Class A
ST. ANSGAR 52, EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG 21: No. 2-ranked St. Ansgar moved on to the playoff quarterfinals by outscoring Ed-Co.
The Saints were led by Jack Sievert, who had 26 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Ryan Cole added 110 yards on 15 carries and had a pair of scoring runs.
St. Ansgar jumped out to a 30-0 lead in the opening half before the Vikings (7-3) scored late in the second quarter. The Saints finished with a 461-295 edge in total offense.
Now 10-0, St. Ansgar hosts 9-1 and sixth-ranked Earlham in next Friday's quarterfinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.