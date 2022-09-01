 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Area High School Football Schedule for Sept. 2

Class 5AGroup 3&5

Cedar Falls at West

Class 4ADistrict 2

Waverly-Shell Rock at Crestwood, East at Marshalltown, Spencer at Mason City, Western Dubuque at North Scott, Cedar Rapids Washington at Marion, Decorah at Waukon.

Class 3ADistrict 3

West Delaware at Cedar Rapids Xavier, Center Point-Urbana at Benton Community, New Hampton at Charles City, Clear Creek-Amana at Independence, Saydel at South Tama, Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Iowa Falls-Alden.

Class 2ADistrict 3

New Hampton at Charles City, Humboldt at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Clear Lake at Algona, Forest City at Spirit Lake, Waverly-Shell Rock at Crestwood, Osage at Aplington-Parkersburg.

District 4

North Fayette-Valley at Sumner-Fredericksburg, Decorah at Waukon, Oelwein at Vinton-Shellsburg, Union at Denver, Davenport Assumption at Dubuque Wahlert, Jesup at Postville.

Class 1ADistrict 3

Central Springs at Lake Mills, Roland-Story at East Marshall, Dike-New Hartford at Grundy Center, Osage at Aplington-Parkersburg, Union at Denver, South Hardin at South Hamilton.

District 4

Cascade at Durant, Beckman at Anamosa, Jesup at Postville, Clayton Ridge at MFL Mar-Mac, West Branch at Columbus, Sumner-Fredericksburg at North Fayette Valley.

Class ADistrict 2

Newman at West Hancock, West Fork at Saint Ansgar, North Union at North Butler, Central Springs at Lake Mills.

District 3

Nashua-Plainfield at Wapsie Valley, North Tama at AGWSR, BCLUW at Hudson, Dike-New Hartford at Grundy Center.

8-PlayerDistrict 3

Clarksville at Rockford, West Central at Janesville, Tripoli at Riceville, Don Bosco at Turkey Valley

District 4

GMG at Collins-Maxwell, Dunkerton at Meskwaki, Colo-Nesco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Don Bosco at Turkey Valley.

Janesville rolls to week 0 win over GMG

Not even a two-hour lightning delay could stop the Janesville football team from picking up its first win of the season with a 56-0 drubbing of the GMG Wolverines, Friday.

