Area Game of the Week: Huskies, Mustangs battle for 150 trophy

Stylistically, Independence and Oelwein are two different beasts. The Mustangs will spread opponents out and try to create one-on-one opportunities for its athletes, while the Huskies feature a big offensive line, a fullback and want to shove the football down their opponents’ throats.

And both teams have standout runners. It is sophomore Marcus Beatty for Indee and senior fullback Gage Voshell for Oelwein. Beatty has carried it 63 times for 439 yards and three scores in two games, while Voshell has lugged it 64 times for 450 yards and three scores.

“They are physical,” Putz said. “They are going to give it to that big back, behind a big offensive line and they are going to come right at you and then do it again. We have to match their physicality. Unfortunately, I didn’t think we were the most physical team on the field last Friday night.

“That is something we are going to have to fix immediately. If we don’t match Oelwein’s physicality it is going to be along night for us.”

Lape says the Huskies won’t face a running back better than Beatty.

“Marcus Beatty is going to be a premier back before he is finished with his career,” Lape said.