Area football roundup:South Hamilton stuns No. 8 Dike-New Hartford

DIKE -- Trevor Thompson rushed for a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to help South Hamitlon blank No. 8 Dike-New Hartford, 20-0, Friday.
Lane Swenson gave South Hamilton an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and then the Hawks came up big defensively late in the first half as they stopped a Wolverine drive inside the 10-yard line just before halftime.
Thompson then scored twice in the final four minutes of the game as Dike-New Hartford lost for the second straight time.
“It was a slugfest, back-and-forth game,” DNH coach Don Betts said. “It was a much closer game than the final score indicated.”
Aplington-Parkersburg 12, Hudson 0: The Falcons held the Pirates to just 41 total yards and one first down in earning their first win of the season.
A-P recorded a pair of safeties and also got a Aidan Junker 30-yard touchdown run.
Chase Verrett rushed for 104 yards, and Owen Thomas passed for 114. Cameron Luhring caught three passes for 76 yards.
