Area football roundup:South Hamilton stuns No. 8 Dike-New Hartford
AREA FOOTBALL ROUND UP

Dike-New Hartford Logo.png

DIKE -- Trevor Thompson rushed for a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to help South Hamitlon blank No. 8 Dike-New Hartford, 20-0, Friday. 

Lane Swenson gave South Hamilton an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and then the Hawks came up big defensively late in the first half as they stopped a Wolverine drive inside the 10-yard line just before halftime.

Thompson then scored twice in the final four minutes of the game as Dike-New Hartford lost for the second straight time.

“It was a slugfest, back-and-forth game,” DNH coach Don Betts said. “It was a much closer game than the final score indicated.”

Aplington-Parkersburg 12, Hudson 0: The Falcons held the Pirates to just 41 total yards and one first down in earning their first win of the season.

A-P recorded a pair of safeties and also got a Aidan Junker 30-yard touchdown run.

Chase Verrett rushed for 104 yards, and Owen Thomas passed for 114. Cameron Luhring caught three passes for 76 yards.

Summaries

South Hamitlon 20, Dike-New Hartford 0

So. Hamitlon;0;8;0;12 – 20

Dike-NH;0;0;0;0  --  0

SH – Lane Swenson 3 run (Brock Galetich run)

SH – Trevor Thompson 3 run (run failed)

SH – Thompson 14 run (run failed)

Aplington-Parkersburg 12, Hudson 6

Hudson;0;0;0;6  --  6

Aplington-Parkersburg;0;10;2;0 – 12

AP – Safety, Hudson runner tackled in end zone

AP – Aidan Junker 30 run (Junker pass from Owen Thomas)

AP – Safety, Hudson snap out offend zone

Hud -- Bryce Griffith 5 run (pass failed)

Tags

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

