Area Football Roundup: No. 4 Independence wins thriller over West Delaware

MANCHESTER – Mitchell Johnson’s two-yard touchdown pass to Justin Beatty capped off a 13-play, 76-yard drive in the fourth quarter to lift fourth-ranked Independence to a 21-20 victory over West Delaware Friday in Class 3A action.

The victory puts the Mustangs (8-1 overall, 4-0 district) in complete control of 3A-3 with a regular-season finale home game next Friday against Center Point-Urbana.

Johnson completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards, while also rushing 29 times for 91 yards and another touchdown. Trey Weber scored Independence’s other touchdown on a one-yard run.

The game was tied 14-all at halftime, but the Hawks surged ahead in the third quarter before Johnson and the Mustangs got the ball back with roughly 10 minutes left in the fourth and engineered the game winning drive.

Beatty’s touchdown reception was his only catch of the game. Keelan Hoover led Indee with five catches for 89 yards, and Brady Kurt had three grabs for 61 yards.

Johnson led the Mustang defense with 8 ½ tackles.

Class 4A

Decorah 45, Waterloo East 6: Brady Stille passed for two touchdowns, and Jaden Baker and Erik Hjelle each rushed for one as the Vikings won for the third time this season.

Decorah rushed for 292 yards, and Baker also returned a punt for a long touchdown in the victory.

Tate Johnson and Dakota Johnson each had interceptions for the Vikings.

Class 1A

Denver 43, South Hardin 26: Ethan Schoville ran wild again as the Cyclones finished the regular season 6-2.

Schoville carried the ball 23 times for 218 yards and three scores, including a long scoring-run of 56.

Tye Bradley added a 53-yard touchdown run, and fired a 36-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Reiter. Reiter finished with four catches for 70 yards.

Dike-New Hartford 67, Central Springs 34: The Wolverines scored 42 first-half points as they closed their regular-season 6-2.

Micah Walston rushed 12 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns, including a 90-yard scamper to pace DNH. Colin Meester and Cole McCumber also had rushing touchdowns. McCumber’s score came from 60 yards out.

Quarterback Benton Bixby threw three touchdown passes. Walston had four catches for 78 yards and two scores, while Braxten Johnson (54 yards) and Jake Reicks (42) also had touchdown receptions.

Class A

Grundy Center 42, North Tama 0: Colin Gordon passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the second-ranked Spartans won the Class A, District 3 title with a perfect 8-0 mark.

Both of Gordon’s touchdown tosses went to Tiernan Vokes.

Grundy Center led 35-0 at halftime.

Justin Knaack also had a pair of scoring runs for the Spartans.

Defensively, Jacob Hoy and Tanner Laube recovered fumbles for Grundy, while Ben Wegmann had a 45-return after an interception.

Wapsie Valley 52, BCLUW 6: The Warriors led 34-0 at halftime as they closed the regular-season at 6-2.

Wapsie jumped all over the Comets in the first quarter storming out to a 14-0 lead. Traeton Sauerbrei forced a fumble and Mason Harter scooped it up and returned it 35-yards for the first score.

Casey O’Donnell then threw touchdown passes of 14 to Kane Schmitz, 21 to Braden Knight and 11 to Dawson Schmit as the Warriors led 34-6 at half.

Hudson 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14: Camden Davis passed for 177 yards and two scores as the Pirates improved to 4-4.

The Huskies (5-3) got 104 rushing yards and two scores from Aiden Gelner.

Both teams made the Class A playoff field.