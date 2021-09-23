 Skip to main content
Area Football Leaders
AREA FOOTBALL LEADERS

Area Football Leaders

Through the games of Sept. 17

Passing

Comp Att Yards TDs

Gabe Kopriva (North Tama) 74 117 11 3

Grant Behrens (Union) 55 96 836 3

Max Knudsen (Osage) 48 101 732 6

Carter Gallagher (Columbus) 42 74 675 7

Theo Klaes (Riceville) 59 134 661 10

Mason Sheldahl (S. Hardin) 56 96 615 2

Jacob Stockdale (Dike-NH) 42 65 582 4

Hunter Jacobson (Cedar Falls) 41 75 571 5

Isaac Clark (Glad-Rein) 28 47 534 9

Mason Lane (New Hampton) 28 62 527 6

Rushing Carries Yards TDs Marcus Beatty (Indee) 113 1,035 11

Jerek Hall (Dike-NH) 95 682 8

Aidan Junker (Apling-Park) 103 581 3

Adam Hackett (East Buc) 65 568 5

Kjuan Owens (East) 42 548 5

Ethan Schoville (Denver) 77 543 7

McCrae Hagarty (WSR) 45 454 3

McKade Bloker (Clarksville) 72 432 4

Kaden Behrends (Dunkerton) 44 425 9

Braden McShane (New Hampton) 76 412 5

Receiving Receptions Yards TDs

Ryan Walters (S. Hardin) 32 444 3

Drake Wemark (New Hampton) 19 428 5

Caden Hartz (Columbus) 21 426 3

Devin McKinley (North Tama) 27 391 3

Martez Wiggley (East) 19 372 2

Caleb Egesdahl (Glad-Rein) 14 336 4

Lawson Losee (Riceville) 25 335 6

Mario Hoefer (Charles City) 15 298 3

Max Ekamp (Union) 15 297 2

Michael Niebergall (Union) 27 293 1

