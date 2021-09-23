Area Football Leaders

Through the games of Sept. 17
Passing
Comp Att Yards TDs
Gabe Kopriva (North Tama) 74 117 11 3
Grant Behrens (Union) 55 96 836 3
Max Knudsen (Osage) 48 101 732 6
Carter Gallagher (Columbus) 42 74 675 7
Theo Klaes (Riceville) 59 134 661 10
Mason Sheldahl (S. Hardin) 56 96 615 2
Jacob Stockdale (Dike-NH) 42 65 582 4
Hunter Jacobson (Cedar Falls) 41 75 571 5
Isaac Clark (Glad-Rein) 28 47 534 9
Mason Lane (New Hampton) 28 62 527 6
Rushing Carries Yards TDs Marcus Beatty (Indee) 113 1,035 11
Jerek Hall (Dike-NH) 95 682 8
Aidan Junker (Apling-Park) 103 581 3
Adam Hackett (East Buc) 65 568 5
Kjuan Owens (East) 42 548 5
Ethan Schoville (Denver) 77 543 7
McCrae Hagarty (WSR) 45 454 3
McKade Bloker (Clarksville) 72 432 4
Kaden Behrends (Dunkerton) 44 425 9
Braden McShane (New Hampton) 76 412 5
Receiving Receptions Yards TDs
Ryan Walters (S. Hardin) 32 444 3
Drake Wemark (New Hampton) 19 428 5
Caden Hartz (Columbus) 21 426 3
Devin McKinley (North Tama) 27 391 3
Martez Wiggley (East) 19 372 2
Caleb Egesdahl (Glad-Rein) 14 336 4
Lawson Losee (Riceville) 25 335 6
Mario Hoefer (Charles City) 15 298 3
Max Ekamp (Union) 15 297 2
Michael Niebergall (Union) 27 293 1