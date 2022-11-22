All-State Football: State champion Grundy Center has seven selected to Class A squad

State champion Grundy Center had seven players, six on the first team, selected to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches all-state football team.

Named to the first team were quarterback Colin Gordon, running back Justin Knaack, wide receiver Tate Jirovsky, offensive lineman Patrick Brown III, defensive lineman Trent Cakerice and linebacker Clay Saak. The Spartans’ Ben Wegmann was named to the second team as a receiver.

Five of the seven Grundy Center all-state players return next fall.

Other area players on the Class A all-state team were Wapsie Valley’s Mason Harter (first team defensive line), Wapsie Valley running back Braden Knight (second team), Nashua-Plainfield offensive linemen Tate White (second team), Nashua-Plainfield defensive linemen Aiden Lamborn (second), East Buchanan offensive lineman Noah Walthart (second), Wapsie Valley linebacker Hunter Kane (second), Wapsie Valley defensive back Dawson Schmit (second) and East Buchanan’s Tanner Thurn (second).

Class 1A

Columbus Catholic’s Mason Knipp was a first-team offensive lineman and linebacker Carson Hartz was named to the first team on defense.

Dike-New Hartford had a pair of first team defensive players – defensive linemen Will Textor and linebacker Nick Reinicke – selected.

On the 1A second team, Denver running back Ethan Schoville, Denver offensive linemen Logan Beatty, Columbus Catholic offensive lineman Connor Knudtson, Aplington-Parkersburg defensive lineman Martez Wiggley, Denver linebacker Evan Dorn, Dike-New Hartford defensive back Braxten Johnson and Columbus Catholic defensive back Gavin Reed were honored.

Class 2A

New Hampton junior running back Braden McShane was named to the first team, and Chickasaw linebacker Bren Tenge was named to the second team.

North Fayette Valley returner Nick Koch was also a second team pick.

Class 3A

Independence had a pair of first team selections in offensive linemen Korver Hupke and linebacker Mitch Johnson.

Class 4A

Waverly-Shell Rock had several members of its state quarterfinal team made the teams.

Junior offensive linemen Caden Hotz, and senior defensive end McCrae Hagarty and linebacker Asa Newsom were named to the first team.

Go-Hawk seniors Simon Ott (kicker) and Jaek Walker (defensive line) were picked to the second team.

Class 5A

Cedar Falls junior offensive lineman Jake Peters was named first team all-state as was punter/kicker Jake Hulstein.

The Tigers also saw defensive linemen Drew Campbell named to the second team.

In eight-man, Tripoli’s jack-knife Rowan Carlson was named to the first team at utility on defense

The second team was dotted with area players – Myles McMahon of Don Bosco (running back), Jared Thiry of Don Bosco (offensive line), Isaac Clark of Gladbrook-Reinbeck (offensive utility), Jacob Stauffer of Clarksville (defensive line), Austin Vaverka of Gladbrook-Reinbeck (linebacker) and Connor Tesone of Clarksville (defensive utility).